Warren Sapp is a big fan of Commanders' D-Line

That philosophy falls in line with how Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio want the defensive line to play. They want the position group to be disruptive on the way to the quarterback, and the group of first-round picks has shown they can do that. Back in 2020, they had nearly half (21.5) of the team's 47 sacks.

Those numbers took a dip in 2021, although injuries kept the group from being on the field at the same time. Now, as they try to reclaim some of the dominance from two years ago, Sapp wants them to emphasize working as a complete unit.

"It's always a pack. That's what I told them," Sapp said. "If y'all hunt together, then y'all are gonna eat good. I'm just telling them what I know the game to be. It's a simple game. It's a hundred years old, but it's never gonna change."

Sapp believes the defensive line can continue to progress, but they have to be consistent in their development. Based on his experience, there's only one way to do that.

"When the sun's out and [the media] aren't around," Sapp said. "You gotta put in work. This game is nothing but work. And when you work at it, it will come out. Your work will show on a Sunday afternoon."

Not that there's any doubt from Sapp, but he feels strongly about the group's potential if they continue to grow.