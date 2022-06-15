Minicamp notebook | Defense stands out on Day 2

-- Percy Butler has been relatively quiet this summer, but he remedied that during red zone drills. The fourth-round pick read the route by the receiver and jumped on the pass from Taylor Heinicke in the back of the end zone. The play earned a massive celebration from the defense and was the latest example of why the coaching staff feels so strongly about the safety.

-- The next interception came during two-minute drills, when the second lineup stepped on the field. Corn Elder scooped up the second pass from Heinicke and ran out of bounds. It isn't the first time that Elder has come down with an interception, and it adds to what has been a solid minicamp for the veteran.