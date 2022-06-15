Washington, DC and FedExField selected to host the 2024 Army-Navy game

LANDOVER, Md., June 15, 2022 – The United States Military Academy and United States Naval Academy have announced Washington, DC as the host of the 2024 Army-Navy Football Game presented by USAA at FedExField on Saturday, December 14, 2024. The Washington Commanders and Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, will deliver a world-class experience for one of college football's most long-standing rivalries.

"We look forward to hosting one of our nation's most exciting sports rivalries and using the experience to honor the more than 350,000 servicemembers and veterans who live in the region, here in the Sports Capital," said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. "There is no better place to welcome fans and families from across the country than right here in Washington, DC. Our region is proudly home to 34 military bases and countless monuments, memorials, and museums that honor our nation's military and the men and women who defend our freedoms. We'll see you in DC in 2024 for a week of football, fun, and tradition – all leading up to the 125th Army-Navy game."

"Few events can capture the pageantry, servant leadership, and values of our proud military like the Army-Navy game, and we are especially proud, as the Washington Commanders, to host and stage a world-class experience for the academies, their players and fans, and our entire sports region," said Washington Commanders President Jason Wright. "We are also grateful for this opportunity to stand alongside the strong military and alumni community throughout the DMV, as well as partners in the District and Maryland, to welcome this storied rivalry to FedExField in 2024."