Washington, DC and FedExField selected to host the 2024 Army-Navy game

LANDOVER, Md., June 15, 2022 – The United States Military Academy and United States Naval Academy have announced Washington, DC as the host of the 2024 Army-Navy Football Game presented by USAA at FedExField on Saturday, December 14, 2024. The Washington Commanders and Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, will deliver a world-class experience for one of college football's most long-standing rivalries.
"We look forward to hosting one of our nation's most exciting sports rivalries and using the experience to honor the more than 350,000 servicemembers and veterans who live in the region, here in the Sports Capital," said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. "There is no better place to welcome fans and families from across the country than right here in Washington, DC. Our region is proudly home to 34 military bases and countless monuments, memorials, and museums that honor our nation's military and the men and women who defend our freedoms. We'll see you in DC in 2024 for a week of football, fun, and tradition – all leading up to the 125th Army-Navy game."
"Few events can capture the pageantry, servant leadership, and values of our proud military like the Army-Navy game, and we are especially proud, as the Washington Commanders, to host and stage a world-class experience for the academies, their players and fans, and our entire sports region," said Washington Commanders President Jason Wright. "We are also grateful for this opportunity to stand alongside the strong military and alumni community throughout the DMV, as well as partners in the District and Maryland, to welcome this storied rivalry to FedExField in 2024."
This will be the 125th Army-Navy game dating back to 1890 and will be only the second time the Washington metro area has been selected to host this game, which was also played at FedExField in 2011. The location of the game varies from year-to-year and is typically played in a neutral east coast venue.
"This historic rivalry offers our regional military and civilian communities a front row seat to the spirit and excitement surrounding the game," said Max Brown, chairman, Events DC Board of Directors. "We will unite our city's passion and commitment to hosting world-class events with one of the most storied sporting traditions. Given our proximity to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, and the vast military population in our area, we anticipate our city will be packed with supporters."
Traditionally, this event generates more than $30 million in revenue. DC will host a number of signature events in the days leading into the game including the Army-Navy Gala, the Patriot Games showcasing the Cadets versus the Midshipmen and, unique to the District, the Army-Navy Block Party on The Wharf.
"Beyond the pageantry of the game, this is a tremendous opportunity for our city to facilitate our joint armed forces coming together off the field and uniting over their shared service experience," said Samuel Thomas, interim president and chief executive officer at Events DC. "We are immensely proud of those who have taken the oath to protect and defend this country and we are eager to pay homage to their continuing sacrifices through a week of celebrations and commemorations."
This game marks the end of the college football regular season, and the winner is awarded the Secretary's Trophy. This is also the third and final game in the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy series, played among the U.S Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Air Force Academy. Navy leads the all-time series against Army 62-53-7.
Additional information regarding ticket and suite purchase options can be found here. For more information on how to get involved, please contact us.