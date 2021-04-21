News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

NFL Announces 2021 Schedule Release Date

Apr 21, 2021 at 04:50 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

The Washington Football Team's 2021 opponents have long been decided. But on May 12, it'll learn the dates and times of these matchups as part of the NFL's Schedule Release '21 show,﻿ which will air on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app at 8 p.m.

In addition to playing two games each against its NFC East foes, Washington will play every team from the NFC South (Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints) and AFC West (Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders). Washington will also play the reigning first-place team from the NFC North (Packers), NFC West (Seahawks) and AFC East (Bills).

The Bills matchup was added to the schedule after league owners approved a 17-game season at the end of March. It marks the first expansion of the regular season schedule in 43 years.

2021 Home Opponents

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • New York Giants
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Seattle Seahawks

2021 Road Opponents

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • New York Giants
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Denver Broncos
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Buffalo Bills

