NFL Announces 2021 Schedule Release Date

The Washington Football Team's 2021 opponents have long been decided. But on May 12, it'll learn the dates and times of these matchups as part of the NFL's Schedule Release '21 show,﻿ which will air on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app at 8 p.m.

In addition to playing two games each against its NFC East foes, Washington will play every team from the NFC South (Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints) and AFC West (Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders). Washington will also play the reigning first-place team from the NFC North (Packers), NFC West (Seahawks) and AFC East (Bills).