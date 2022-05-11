News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

2022 Commanders home game preview | New York Giants

May 10, 2022
The Washington Commanders will have nine home games as part of the 2022 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET. on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the New York Giants:

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • Washington and New York have met twice in the playoffs -- 1943 and 1987 -- and have split the contests. Washington defeated New York, 28-0, in the teams' first postseason matchup.
  • Washington swept New York during the 2021 season, with one victory coming in dramatic fashion on Thursday Night Football, 30-29.
  • Having met New York 178 times, the Giants are Washington's most common opponent, with the first matchup coming in 1932.
  • Washington defeated New York 11 consecutive times between 1971 and 1976.
  • Memorable moment: Nov. 27, 1966: Washington scored seven touchdowns and forced six turnovers in a 72-41 victory over New York.
  • New York leads the all-time regular season series, 104-70-4.

TEAM LEADERS (2021)

  • Passing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (2,428)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Daniel Jones (10)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Devontae Booker (593)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Devontae Booker, RB Saquon Barkley, QB Daniel Jones (2)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Kenny Golladay (521)
  • Receiving TDs -- TE Evan Engram (3)
  • Tackles -- LB Tae Crowder (130)
  • Sacks -- LB Azeez Ojulari (8)
  • Interceptions -- S Xavier McKinney (5)

2021 RANKINGS

  • Total offense -- 31st (287.3)
  • Scoring offense -- 31st (15.2)
  • Passing offense -- 31st (188.0)
  • Rushing offense -- 24th (99.3)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-15th (38)
  • Third-down offense -- 24th (36.5%)
  • Total defense -- 21st (354.8)
  • Scoring defense -- 23rd (24.5)
  • Passing defense -- 15th (225.8)
  • Rushing defense -- 25th (129.0)
  • Sacks -- T-22nd (34)
  • Third-down defense -- 16th (39.8%)
  • Time of possession -- 27th (28:24)
  • Turnover differential -- 26th (-8)

