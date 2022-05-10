2022 Commanders home game preview | Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Commanders will have nine home games as part of the 2022 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Eagles:
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Washington leads the all-time regular season series, 87-82-6.
- Washington has met Philadelphia in the playoffs one time, which came during the wild card round of 1990 season, and came away with a 20-6 victory.
- Washington dominated the early years of the series, winning 15 of 17 games, including 11 straight from 1937-42.
- Washington has defeated Philadelphia more than any opponent.
- Washington has shut out Philadelphia eight times, the most recent occurrence coming during Washington's 1991 Super Bowl-winning season.
- Memorable moment: Jan. 1, 2006: Washington capped off a five-game win streak to close out the season with a 31-20 victory over Philadelphia. Sean Taylor sealed the game with a fumble returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
TEAM LEADERS (2021)
- Passing Yards -- QB Jalen Hurts (3,144)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (16)
- Rushing Yards -- QB Jalen Hurts (784)
- Rushing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (10)
- Receiving Yards -- WR DeVonta Smith (916)
- Receiving TDs -- WR DeVanta Smith (5)
- Tackles -- LB Alex Singleton (137)
- Sacks -- DT Javon Hargrave (7.5)
- Interceptions -- CB Darius Slay (3)
2021 RANKINGS
- Total offense -- 14th (359.9)
- Scoring offense -- 12th (26.1)
- Passing offense -- 25th (200.2)
- Rushing offense -- 1st (159.7)
- Sacks allowed -- T-6th (31)
- Third-down offense -- 4th (45.7%)
- Total defense -- 10th (328.8)
- Scoring defense -- 19th (22.6)
- Passing defense -- 11th (220.9)
- Rushing defense -- 9th (107.9)
- Sacks -- 31st (29)
- Third-down defense -- T-23rd (42.9%)
- Time of possession -- 21st (29:45)
- Turnover differential -- T-16th (0)