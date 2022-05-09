2022 division breakdown | NFC East

The 2022 schedule release is just days away from being revealed, but many are already trying to dissect each opponent.

For the Commanders, who finished the 2021 season 7-10, there should be an opportunity to improve in the third season of Ron Rivera’s tenure. Thanks to matching up against teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South and the Detroit Lions in the NFC North, the Commanders are tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the easiest strength of schedule.

In anticipation for the 2022 schedule release, which is set to drop at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Commanders.com is breaking down each division to look ahead at what's in store for Washington this season. First up is the NFC East, which features teams with new head coaches, receivers and more.

Sign up HERE tobe notified first when the 2022 schedule is released and receive link to access tickets with no fees for 48 hours.

Dallas Cowboys

2021 record: 12-5

The Cowboys spent most of their time in free agency retaining its own players, the most notable of which being receiver Michael Gallup, safety Malik Hooker and tight end Dalton Schultz. For the most part, the team was successful, as 11 of the team's 21 free agents returned to the roster.

Dante Fowler Jr. is the Cowboys' most impressive veteran newcomer. Fowler has most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, but he's been in the league since 2016 and played for the Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams. While his production has been uneven throughout his career, he has shown that he can be a solid pass-rusher with 35 sacks.

Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith leads the Cowboys' nine-player draft class, and he's expected to contribute to an offensive line that has been one of the top groups in recent seasons. He's known for his ability as a run-blocker, which should please Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Dak Prescott had a return to form last season with 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns after missing most of the 2020 season due to injury. The Cowboys did trade Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, but they should still possess a formidable offense with Prescott leading Elliott, Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.