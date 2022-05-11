2022 Commanders home game preview | Tennessee Titans

The Washington Commanders will have nine home games as part of the 2022 schedule, and Commanders.com will be breaking down each contest ahead of the release on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the Tennessee Titans:
Sign up HERE for tickets to the Commanders' home game against the Titans.
Sign up HERE to be notified first when the 2022 schedule is released and receive a link to access tickets with no fees for 48 hours.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Washington has won two of its last three matchups with Tennessee, dating back to a 19-16 win in Nashville.
- Washington will host Tennessee for the first time since 2014, when the team claimed a 19-17 win.
- Washington's first matchup with Tennessee came when the Titans were the Houston Oilers in 1971. Curt Knight hit five field goals, while Ron McDole returned an interception for a touchdown in a 22-13 win.
- Washington improved to 9-0 during its 1991 Super Bowl run with a 16-13 overtime win against the then-Houston Oilers.
- Memorable moment: Oct. 19, 2014: Kai Forbath hit a 22-yard field goal as time expired to give Washington a 19-17 victory.
- Tennessee leads the regular season series, 7-6.
TEAM LEADERS (2021)
- Passing Yards -- QB Ryan Tannehill (3,734)
- Passing TDs -- QB Ryan Tannehill (21)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Derrick Henry (937)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Derrick Henry (10)
- Receiving Yards -- WR A.J. Brown (869)
- Receiving TDs -- WR A.J. Brown (5)
- Tackles -- S Kevin Byard (88)
- Sacks -- LB Harold Landry III (12)
- Interceptions -- S Kevin Byard (5)
Check out the top shots from the Washington Commanders' three-day rookie minicamp (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
2021 RANKINGS
- Total offense -- 17th (342.5)
- Scoring offense -- 15th (24.6)
- Passing offense -- 24th (201.1)
- Rushing offense -- 5th (141.4)
- Sacks allowed -- 26th (47)
- Third-down offense -- 8th (43.6%)
- Total defense -- 12th (329.8)
- Scoring defense -- 6th (20.8)
- Passing defense -- 25th (245.2)
- Rushing defense -- 2nd (84.6)
- Sacks -- T-9th (43)
- Third-down defense -- 6th (36.7%)
- Time of possession -- 2nd (32:18)
- Turnover differential -- T-20th (-3)