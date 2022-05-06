News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Notes & Quotes from Day 2 of rookie minicamp

May 06, 2022 at 06:31 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

05062022 Rookie Camp Session 1 - 101
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up the second day of rookie minicamp, which was open to the media. Here are some notes from the practice:

  • Ron Rivera started off the afternoon by speaking to reporters about how pleased he was with the rookie class. He said Jahan Dotson was "as solid as advertised" and discussed how big and physical Brian Robinson is with the ball in his hands. Percy Butler looked fast, he said, and has good lateral quickness.
  • Rivera mentioned that he thinks Cole Turner is going to "wow" some people with what he does on the field, and he showed that with an athletic catch near the right sideline. After practice, Turner said that he's always prided himself on being a downfield threat, crediting his background as a receiver for his ability against coverage.
  • It was the first time media members got to see Dotson up close, and he showed off all the skills that convinced the Commanders to draft him. He was lined up all over the field during seven-on-seven drills, including some plays on the outside as well as the slot. He was also smooth with his routes, including an impressive sideline grabs during drills with the quarterbacks.
  • Sam Howell was moving around well throughout the day and made some accurate throws during individual and team drills. Howell is known for arm strength and knack for throwing deep passes, and he put that on display a pass to tryout receiver Chris Booker for about a 30-yard gain.

Related Links

  • Robinson was as big as advertised, and his presence was felt on the field. Rivera called Robinson "a pretty imposing figure" when he gets the ball in his hands and squares his shoulders.
  • Seventh-round pick Christian Holmes spoke to a small group of reporters after practice and said that he's enjoying the process of earning a roster spot for the Commanders. He's a fan of defensive backs coach Chris Harris’ energy, and his main focus right now is learning the playbook and making an impact on defense and special teams.
  • Phidarian Mathis also addressed the media after practice and said his priority is to take baby steps and make slow progress. Like Holmes, he's focused on learning the playbook and trying to unlearn some of the scheme and technique points he learned at Alabama. He and the rest of the rookies are "starting low," he said, working on handwork and foot placement.

Related Content

news

5 things to know about Chris Paul

The Washington Commanders used one of their two seventh-round picks to take Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul. Here are five things you need to know about the newest member of the offensive line, presented by Grubhub.

news

Phidarian Mathis adds critical depth to Commanders' defensive front

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio expects Mathis to play a key rotational role behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

news

Continuing last month's support of response efforts in Eastern Europe, Commanders deliver care packages to troops getting ready to deploy from BWI

Packages assembled at the stadium were handed out last week at the airport.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders getting the band back together

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 6, 2022.

news

Chad Reuter names 3 Commanders as some of his favorite draft picks

The Washington Commanders have received praise for their overall approach to the 2022 NFL Draft, but to Reuter, there are a few who stand out.

news

5 things to know about Cole Turner

The Commanders added to their tight end room by taking Nevada's Cole Turner. Here are five things you need to know about the former member of the Wolfpack.

news

Cynthia Frelund has an interesting comparison for Jahan Dotson

Dotson has been compared to plenty of players from Terry McLaurin to Steve Smith. But Frelund has another in mind because of his separation ability.

news

Washington Commanders announce the return of the marching band for the 2022 NFL season

Building on 85 years of tradition, and with the team's first-ever Music Director at the helm, the 2022 Commanders Marching Band will combine old and new traditions as the team heads into the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders.

news

Commanders rookies arrive for minicamp

The Commanders' eight-player class will be arriving at the team's home facility for the start of rookie minicamp, which will take place from May 5-7.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell will 'develop and grow' in Commanders' QB room

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

news

Brian Robinson will work wonders for Antonio Gibson

Robinson will bring a change of pace that allows Gibson to operate more effectively in space.

Advertising