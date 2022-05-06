Notes & Quotes from Day 2 of rookie minicamp

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up the second day of rookie minicamp, which was open to the media. Here are some notes from the practice:
- Ron Rivera started off the afternoon by speaking to reporters about how pleased he was with the rookie class. He said Jahan Dotson was "as solid as advertised" and discussed how big and physical Brian Robinson is with the ball in his hands. Percy Butler looked fast, he said, and has good lateral quickness.
- Rivera mentioned that he thinks Cole Turner is going to "wow" some people with what he does on the field, and he showed that with an athletic catch near the right sideline. After practice, Turner said that he's always prided himself on being a downfield threat, crediting his background as a receiver for his ability against coverage.
- It was the first time media members got to see Dotson up close, and he showed off all the skills that convinced the Commanders to draft him. He was lined up all over the field during seven-on-seven drills, including some plays on the outside as well as the slot. He was also smooth with his routes, including an impressive sideline grabs during drills with the quarterbacks.
- Sam Howell was moving around well throughout the day and made some accurate throws during individual and team drills. Howell is known for arm strength and knack for throwing deep passes, and he put that on display a pass to tryout receiver Chris Booker for about a 30-yard gain.
- Robinson was as big as advertised, and his presence was felt on the field. Rivera called Robinson "a pretty imposing figure" when he gets the ball in his hands and squares his shoulders.
- Seventh-round pick Christian Holmes spoke to a small group of reporters after practice and said that he's enjoying the process of earning a roster spot for the Commanders. He's a fan of defensive backs coach Chris Harris’ energy, and his main focus right now is learning the playbook and making an impact on defense and special teams.
- Phidarian Mathis also addressed the media after practice and said his priority is to take baby steps and make slow progress. Like Holmes, he's focused on learning the playbook and trying to unlearn some of the scheme and technique points he learned at Alabama. He and the rest of the rookies are "starting low," he said, working on handwork and foot placement.