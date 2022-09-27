Washington Commanders 2022 Week 1 Coach of the Week

For Week 1 Coach of the Week, Alan Hall from Arcadia High School, and his family joined the Washington Commanders for their home opener versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Alan has served as the Varsity Football Coach for the past 5 years and was also named Athletic Director in January 2022. Coach Hall has built a program focused on discipline, relationships, and success both on and off the field. He shows a genuine care for all his players and other student-athletes' health and safety by prioritizing education on the latest information regarding player safety for

himself and his staff. He works closely with the school nurse, local doctors, and physical therapists to connect and support his teams' families. The school has also partnered with local nonprofits to provide healthy drinks, snacks, and meals to the football program. In addition to nutrition, Coach Hall focuses on student-athlete mental health by working closely with the school's guidance department. Arcadia HS staff and their community have seen a positive