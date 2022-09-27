Washington Commanders 2022 Week 1 Coach of the Week

For Week 1 Coach of the Week, Alan Hall from Arcadia High School, and his family joined the Washington Commanders for their home opener versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Alan has served as the Varsity Football Coach for the past 5 years and was also named Athletic Director in January 2022. Coach Hall has built a program focused on discipline, relationships, and success both on and off the field. He shows a genuine care for all his players and other student-athletes' health and safety by prioritizing education on the latest information regarding player safety for
himself and his staff. He works closely with the school nurse, local doctors, and physical therapists to connect and support his teams' families. The school has also partnered with local nonprofits to provide healthy drinks, snacks, and meals to the football program. In addition to nutrition, Coach Hall focuses on student-athlete mental health by working closely with the school's guidance department. Arcadia HS staff and their community have seen a positive
change in their student-athletes on the field of competition, in the classroom, and in the community which they attest to the leadership of Coach Alan Hall! It was an honor for the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation to host Coach Hall and his family!
The High School Coach of the Week Program is an NFL initiative that aims to highlight local high school football coaches who consistently demonstrate a dedication to their programs, their players' health and safety, and making a difference in their community. The winning coaches throughout the season will receive a $1,000 donation for their football program from the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, and Coach and their family are invited to
attend the Washington Commanders' upcoming home game at FedExField. In addition, the recognized Coach of the Week will be eligible to be named the Washington Commanders Coach of the Year towards the end of the season.