Washington Commanders 2022 Week 4 Coach of the Week

Our week 4 coach of the week is Zach Barnisky from Freedom High School in Loudoun County, Virginia. Coach Barnisky has served as head coach of varsity football for 4 years, being a devoted leader to his players on and off the field. Zach's motto is "build the nest" which means doing things the right way and holding his players to a high standard for their athletic, academic, and community-oriented efforts. In his first year as head coach, Barnisky established a community outreach program, taking the entire Freedom Football program to Dulles Airport to welcome veterans as a part of the Honor Flight Network. This organization honors American veterans for their sacrifices and achievements by flying them to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials at no-cost. Players thanked the veterans for their service and showed their appreciation by singing the national anthem and other patriotic songs. Zach has become a beloved member of the Freedom High School community by fostering relationships with other organizations including the school's band, dance team, and other athletic organizations. Last year, Zach tied the school's record for most wins in a single season and the team is on track to beat it. Coach Barnisky has been described by his players as having a calm and focused demeanor that leads to success on the field, and makes kids want to play for him.