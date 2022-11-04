Washington Commanders 2022 Week 5 Coach of the Week

Our week 5 coach of the week is Mark Shuman from Fork Union Military Academy in Fluvanna County, VA. Coach Shuman has been head coach for 4 years and his impact on the team, school, and community has been remarkable. Coaching at a military school comes with a unique set of challenges that other schools don't incur, but Coach Shuman's seemingly endless devotion to his players has led to success on and off the field. Mark takes great pride in his team's diversity, and he works closely with the admissions office to ensure that all student-athletes are given the same opportunities regardless of their background. Coach Shuman's efforts go beyond the game of football, encouraging his players to take care of their health and dedicate themselves to their education so that they may have a bright future in whatever path they take.
The High School Coach of the Week Program is an NFL initiative that aims to highlight local high school football coaches who consistently demonstrate a dedication to their programs, their players' health and safety, and making a difference in their community. The winning coaches throughout the season will receive a $1,000 donation for their football program from the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, and Coach and their family are invited to attend the Washington Commanders' upcoming home game at FedExField. In addition, the recognized Coach of the Week will be eligible to be named the Washington Commanders Coach of the Year towards the end of the season.