Washington Commanders 2022 Week 6 Coach of the Week

Our week 6 Coach of the Week is Larry Choates from John R. Lewis High School in Fairfax County, Virginia. Coach Choates has been the Varsity Head Coach for 2 years now, and already, he has made an immeasurable impact on his team, school, and community. Lewis High school may be the smallest high school in the county, but Coach Choates fundraises tirelessly to ensure that his players receive the resources, opportunities, and experience that they need to be successful in high school and beyond. Coach Choates has an empathetic and education-first mentality ensuring that his players feel supported in the classroom and in their personal lives. His goal is getting his athletes to graduate with honors, continue playing football in college, and leave high school with real world experience that will influence their lives for the better. He truly is motivated to change the lives of his players.
The High School Coach of the Week Program is an NFL initiative that aims to highlight local high school football coaches who consistently demonstrate a dedication to their programs, their players' health and safety, and making a difference in their community. The winning coaches throughout the season will receive a $1,000 donation for their football program from the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, and Coach and their family are invited to attend the Washington Commanders' upcoming home game at FedExField. In addition, the recognized Coach of the Week will be eligible to be named the Washington Commanders Coach of the Year towards the end of the season.