Washington Commanders 2022 Week 6 Coach of the Week

Our week 6 Coach of the Week is Larry Choates from John R. Lewis High School in Fairfax County, Virginia. Coach Choates has been the Varsity Head Coach for 2 years now, and already, he has made an immeasurable impact on his team, school, and community. Lewis High school may be the smallest high school in the county, but Coach Choates fundraises tirelessly to ensure that his players receive the resources, opportunities, and experience that they need to be successful in high school and beyond. Coach Choates has an empathetic and education-first mentality ensuring that his players feel supported in the classroom and in their personal lives. His goal is getting his athletes to graduate with honors, continue playing football in college, and leave high school with real world experience that will influence their lives for the better. He truly is motivated to change the lives of his players.