Washington Commanders and VHC Health welcome first 'Commanders Baby' as part of inaugural program to kick off new year

Jan 04, 2024
VHC

LANDOVER, Md., January 3, 2024 – The Washington Commanders launched the Commanders Babies program, presented by the team's official women's health partner, VHC Health. This new program is the latest of many initiatives between the Commanders and VHC Health that aim to contribute to the health and wellbeing of women and families across the DMV.

The program officially began with the birth of Oliver who was born at VHC Health on January 1, 2024. Commanders' mascot Major Tuddy and members of the Command Force entertainment team were present to congratulate Oliver and parents, and welcome the first Commanders Baby, who was also VHC's first newborn of 2024. Click **HERE** for photos and broll of the Commanders welcoming Oliver as the first "Commanders Baby."

In addition to Commanders gear and a customized birth certificate, the family also will receive complimentary tickets to next year's regular season home opener.

"We are excited to launch the Commanders Babies program with our partners at VHC Health, and extend a warm welcome to the first Commanders Baby, Oliver," said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders. "The Washington Commanders are committed to advancing healthcare equity and improving healthcare outcomes for women across the DMV, and this program allows us to show our support for women and newborns at an important time in their healthcare journey."

Through the Commanders Babies program, every baby born at VHC Health will receive a Washington Commanders birth certificate and a Commanders baby blanket. And next season, families of babies born at VHC Health on the day of the Commanders regular season home opener also will have the opportunity to receive four free tickets to a Washington Commanders regular season home game and a complimentary prize pack.

"Bringing a new baby into the world is a joyous experience, and at VHC Health, we are there with you every step of the way," said Melody Dickerson, DNP, MSN, RN, CENP, CPHQ, FACHE, Senior Vice President for Hospital Operations and Chief Nursing Officer at VHC Health. "As the official women's health partner of the Washington Commanders, we are thrilled to offer this new program to the families who deliver at our community health system, and we look forward to welcoming the next generation of Commanders fans."

At the start of the 2023 NFL season, the Washington Commanders selected VHC Health as a partner because of its continued commitment to advancing women's health, reducing the stigma of mental health, and creating greater access to care in the Washington, DC metro region. As part of the partnership, VHC Health installed breastfeeding and lactation pods at FedExField. And earlier this year, VHC Health, the Commanders, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation collaborated to pack and distribute 100 Hope Kits to women undergoing treatment for breast cancer in the DMV.

