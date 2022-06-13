Washington Commanders announce 2022 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows

Established in 2015, The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship exposes interested and qualified candidates to a career in professional scouting. The program gives participants a unique glimpse into Player Personnel by introducing them to various areas related to college and pro scouting within a club. The fellowship, named in honor of Bill Nunn, longtime personnel director for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and John Wooten, a former NFL player and front-office executive, is part of the NFL's Football Development program under NFL Football Operations.