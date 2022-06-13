Washington Commanders announce 2022 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2022 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Kenyatta Watson and Zerick Rollins.
- Kenyatta Watson joined Georgia Tech football's staff as director of scouting and pro liaison on March 28, 2022. Watson served as the Florida State University director of player relations in July 2021. Prior to joining Florida State's staff, Watson spent more than a decade developing youth and high-school football talent in the Atlanta metro area. From 2014-18 he served as director of football operations and recruiting for Grayson H.S. (Loganville, Ga.). During his five years at Grayson, he helped nearly 120 football student-athletes earn collegiate scholarships.
- Zerick Rollins joined the Colts in 2018, serving as a scouting assistant. Rollins was previously with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette working with the wide receivers as an offensive graduate assistant. He played three years of college football at Alcorn State.
Established in 2015, The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship exposes interested and qualified candidates to a career in professional scouting. The program gives participants a unique glimpse into Player Personnel by introducing them to various areas related to college and pro scouting within a club. The fellowship, named in honor of Bill Nunn, longtime personnel director for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and John Wooten, a former NFL player and front-office executive, is part of the NFL's Football Development program under NFL Football Operations.