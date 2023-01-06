Washington Commanders announce Week 18 game activations, headlined by Sonny Jurgensen's jersey retirement on Sunday, Jan. 8 vs. the Dallas Cowboys, presented by NRG Energy

Landover, Md., January 6, 2023 – The Washington Commanders will retire Sonny Jurgensen's jersey during the team's season finale this Sunday, January 8 at 4:25 p.m. EST, presented by NRG Energy. Sonny was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983, is a five-time Pro Bowler, and member of Washington's Ring of Fame and inaugural 70 Greatest list. He ranks No. 2 in franchise history in completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns. The Washington Legend spent 55 years in Washington as a player and a member of the franchise's radio booth. Sonny will become the fourth player in the franchise's 90-year history to have his jersey retired.

Sonny will be recognized in a halftime ceremony that will take place on the field, which will include members of Jurgensen's family and team executives. Sonny will enjoy the game and his halftime moment from a customized suite full of imagery and memorabilia commemorating his time with the team. He will be joined by his wife Margo, along with his close friend and former teammate Billy Kilmer. Commanders players will honor Sonny with a #9 decal worn on their helmets in-game.

Sunday also will mark the official launch of the Sonny Jurgensen capsule collection. The collection includes a hoodie and t-shirt with the iconic "I Like Sonny" sticker, a traditional throwback t-shirt, a crew neck sweatshirt with his name and #9, and fleece zip up. The collection will be available at the Commanders Team Store, A Fanatics Experience at FedExField, beginning on Sunday, January 8 at 2 p.m. when gates officially open. Proceeds from the merchandise launch will be distributed to a charity chosen by the Jurgensen family.

Special fan engagement opportunities include a large #9 outside section 131, a customized Sonny Jurgensen mural located in Legends Plaza, and an interactive Sonny Jurgensen display which includes bespoke art helmets on display, Sonny-signed jersey and a customized modular wall tribute in the team store. Upon gates opening, the first nine fans in line at the team store will receive a replica #9 ticket signed by Sonny. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to receive replica "I like Sonny" stickers at the team store, while supplies last.

Additionally, this Sunday the Commanders' new mascot Major Tuddy will make his first official gameday appearance after being revealed last week. Major Tuddy will hold meet and greets at Legends Plaza from 2:00-2:30 p.m. and will be on field during each game break in-game to hype up the crowd. Major Tuddy will also make a pregame visit to the USO Metro Club at FedExField where he will mingle with military service members, veterans and their families in attendance. To learn more about Major Tuddy click HERE.