Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation launches collaboration with Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

LANDOVER, Md., August 2, 2023 – The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation (WCCF) today announced a new collaboration with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to support economically disadvantaged children in the DMV community. As the primary beneficiary of the Commanders annual Season of Giving, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and WCCF will work to elevate the reach and impact of this year's donation and toy collection efforts to support local families.

"Our Foundation is committed to equity and service and, like the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, shares the mission of supporting children in need. The hope is that this initiative is a catalyst for impact while bringing together members of our community to ensure no family goes without during the holiday season," said Valerie Biberaj, Vice President, Community Relations and Executive Director of the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation.

Since 1991, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has collected and distributed toys to hundreds of thousands of children across the United States. Today, there are nearly 40,000 Marines, Marine Corps League members, veteran Marines and volunteers involved in annual campaigns that support nearly 800 local Marine Toys for Tots Coordinators. Over the last 10 years, the WCCF has raised nearly $280,000 for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation initiative. Most recently, this included a special event hosted at FedExField last December where more than 2,000 toys and team gifts were distributed to area youth.

"The Marine Toys for Tots Program is honored to be working with the Washington Commanders to help economically disadvantaged children across the Nation. With the support of the Commanders, this Program can reach even greater milestones and restore hope and self-worth to those who face challenges and adversity every single day," said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Just as a football can inspire even the youngest child when it's picked up for the first time, we want to inspire the next generation through the gift of a new toy, book, or game."

As part of the initiative, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation will be included as a non-profit that Commanders players and coaches have the opportunity to support while participating in the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign. Additionally, during the Season of Giving, all proceeds from the Commanders 50/50 Raffle on Sunday, December 3 versus the Miami Dolphins will benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. As part of the team's efforts to support our nation's service members, the team will collaborate with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to place co-branded toy collection bins in local airports and around FedExField. As the primary beneficiary of the team's annual Season of Giving, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation will also be prominently displayed across a dedicated webpage along with a map of donation locations.