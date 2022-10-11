News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Brian Robinson relives emotions of making NFL debut

Oct 11, 2022 at 03:47 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Brian Robinson experienced the first test of his durability during the Washington Commanders' Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. At one point in the game, a Titans player delivered a direct hit on one of the sections of his right leg where he was shot in late August.

It was a hard hit that stung "a little bit," Robinson told Senior Vice President of Media and Content Julie Donaldson, but it did not bother him too much. For Robinson, the fact that he was not physically affected by the hit was a positive sign.

"That was the test that I needed. I was like, 'Okay, I'm glad that's over,'" Robinson said. "The fact that I can walk off the field healthy and come back...and get ready to do it all over again is pretty good."

Robinson feels like he just played a football game in his return to action, which is an experience he is grateful for after weeks of recovery. It was another step in a remarkable comeback story for Robinson, who led the team in carries (9) and yards (22) on Sunday. And while the game ended in a loss, making his return was a personal victory.

"I really can't really explain the feeling," Robinson said.  "It's just being back out on the field. I mean, the ups and downs, but today everything finally came into the light. I'm just so blessed to be back out there with all the fans, the team, everybody involved."

PHOTOS | Brian Robinson takes another step in remarkable comeback journey

Six weeks after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his right leg in August, Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was back on the field and made his regular season debut against the Tennessee Titans. Take a look back at his journey returning to the team.

Brob Returns 068
1 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 069
2 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 070
3 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 071
4 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 072
5 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 073
6 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 074
7 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 075
8 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 076
9 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 077
10 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 078
11 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 079
12 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 080
13 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 081
14 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 082
15 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 083
16 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 084
17 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 085
18 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 086
19 / 76
Brob Returns 087
20 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 088
21 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 089
22 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 090
23 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 091
24 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 092
25 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 093
26 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 094
27 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 095
28 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 096
29 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 097
30 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 098
31 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 099
32 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 100
33 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 101
34 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 102
35 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 103
36 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 104
37 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 105
38 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 106
39 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 107
40 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 108
41 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 109
42 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 110
43 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 111
44 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 112
45 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 113
46 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 114
47 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 115
48 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10092022 TEN vs WAS EF045A
49 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 122
50 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans October 9 2022 (week 5)
51 / 76

The Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans October 9 2022 (week 5)

Joseph Noyes
Brob Returns 126
52 / 76
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Brob Returns 125
53 / 76
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Brob Returns 123
54 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 124
55 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 128
56 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 129
57 / 76
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Brob Returns 130
58 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 131
59 / 76
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Brob Returns 132
60 / 76
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Brob Returns 133
61 / 76
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Brob Returns 134
62 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 136
63 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 138
64 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 139
65 / 76
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
The Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans October 9 2022 (week 5)
66 / 76

The Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans October 9 2022 (week 5)

Joseph Noyes
Brob Returns 140
67 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans October 9 2022 (week 5)
68 / 76

The Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans October 9 2022 (week 5)

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans October 9 2022 (week 5)
69 / 76

The Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans October 9 2022 (week 5)

Joseph Noyes
Brob Returns 143
70 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 144
71 / 76
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Brob Returns 145
72 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 148
73 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 149
74 / 76
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Brob Returns 146
75 / 76
The Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans October 9 2022 (week 5)
76 / 76

The Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans October 9 2022 (week 5)

Joseph Noyes
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Robinson's return to the field has been anticipated since it was announced that he did not suffer any significant damage to his leg after being shot twice. That energy was heightened even more when he was designated to return to practice by the team, and he showed throughout the week that he still possessed the talent he had in training camp.

"He had a good week," Ron Rivera said of Robinson Friday afternoon. "This morning, he was there and he was in good shape. So, we're pretty fired up."

The following day, Robinson was officially placed on the active roster.

"It's been a long five weeks, but it's a lot of work," Robinson said Wednesday. "We put in a lot of work over that time, and I could say I did everything I needed to do over that time period to make sure I was here today."

Robinson was not labeled as the starting running back, as the coaching staff wanted to ease him back into the system. However, the team did have a treat for him: he was the final player to run out of the tunnel, which earned a hefty amount of praise from the crowd.

Robinson considers himself to be "a tough guy," but he admitted to Donaldson that he was emotional as he ran out of the tunnel. The moment went viral on social media.

"That was great," Robinson said. "Feeling all of the energy from the fans, obviously everyone who missed the time I was gone. My teammates waiting on me at the end of the tunnel, that was one of those remarkable feelings. I can't even really explain it."

Robinson's teammates have given him their unwavering support throughout his recovery, and he could feel their love from the moment he first arrived at the hospital to the time he joined them near the middle of the field on Sunday.

"Honestly, they've been bringing all the energy that I've needed ever since the accident," Robinson said. "Since my first time coming back to see those guys at the building, they've just welcomed me with open arms and showed me nothing but love. They've just shown me how much they've appreciated my presence on this team, and I felt that today."

And his teammates were thrilled to have him back on the sidelines with them.

"He was ready," said wide receiver Dyami Brown. "He was ready to get back out there even like two weeks ago. Just having him out there, it's love."

Quarterback Carson Wentz said he got "goosebumps" seeing Robinson run out of the tunnel and hearing the fans' reaction.

"I think we're all excited to have him out there," Wentz said. "I know emotionally guys were happy to see him in the huddle."

Robinson said the support he received from his teammates and the fans meant "everything" to him.

"As soon as I started to feel the love from everybody, I started to believe I would be okay," Robinson said. "I had the ambition to fight back from it, but the love and support just kind of kept me motivated."

Robinson played 18 snaps against the Titans. He has always held a deep love for the game, but now that he is back, he has even more appreciation for anytime he is on the field.

"I've been playing the game for almost 18 years of my life," Robinson said. "It's just always been football to me. But now it's my life, and I realize how much that I put into this game and bonding through this game. It just means so much to me."

Robinson wants to put the past behind him and focus on what is coming next for him. Now that he is back on the field, he intends to keep making progress in his NFL career.

"I just wanna keep making progress, keep making strides in the right direction," Robinson said. "Coming in here, finding ways to get better, get my body feeling better, get more involved into the game plan week in and week out and just help my team win."

Related Content

news

Practice report | Going back to Chicago 'still brings back a nice, big smile' for Ron Rivera

Rivera had a nine-year career with the Bears and played a key role in the team's 1985 Super Bowl run.

news

Rivera reflects on battle with cancer, being an advocate for proton therapy

Two years after receiving his diagnosis, Rivera has become a staunch supporter of proton therapy and providing assistance to those who cannot afford treatment.

news

'Pull as we climb': Mentorship making the difference for Latino members of Commanders football staff

Many of the Latino staff members in football operations share the experience of looking up to a Latino individual (or individuals) working in Ashburn, Virginia, modeling or directly learning from them and then turning to help others in the next generation. The result has been a mini movement that may have started with Rivera but certainly has not ended with him.

news

Wake Up Washington | Dotson staying patient while dealing with hamstring injury

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

news

Commanders-Bears Week 6 Injury report

The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears have announced their injury reports for the Week 6 matchup.

news

Dyami Brown calls 2 TD performance vs. Titans 'a blessing'

Brown, a former third-round pick in 2021, led the team with 105 receiving yards and scored both of the Commanders' touchdowns in Week 5.

news

Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim enjoys 'dream' Week 5 weekend

Ahead of Washington's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans, Oppenheim made the cross-country trip for a special experience with the Commanders.

news

3 numbers to know from Washington's Week 5 loss

For the fourth time in as many weeks, the Washington Commanders watched the clock die down with the scoreboard not in their favor. Here are three numbers to know from the Commanders' fourth-straight loss.

news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the Commanders' Week 5 matchup

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

news

Commanders-Titans Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Media roundup | Rivera, Commanders players reflect on Week 5

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media following the team's 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Here is a look at some of the quotes from their press conferences.

Advertising