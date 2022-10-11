Brian Robinson relives emotions of making NFL debut

Robinson's return to the field has been anticipated since it was announced that he did not suffer any significant damage to his leg after being shot twice. That energy was heightened even more when he was designated to return to practice by the team, and he showed throughout the week that he still possessed the talent he had in training camp.

"He had a good week," Ron Rivera said of Robinson Friday afternoon. "This morning, he was there and he was in good shape. So, we're pretty fired up."

The following day, Robinson was officially placed on the active roster.

"It's been a long five weeks, but it's a lot of work," Robinson said Wednesday. "We put in a lot of work over that time, and I could say I did everything I needed to do over that time period to make sure I was here today."

Robinson was not labeled as the starting running back, as the coaching staff wanted to ease him back into the system. However, the team did have a treat for him: he was the final player to run out of the tunnel, which earned a hefty amount of praise from the crowd.

Robinson considers himself to be "a tough guy," but he admitted to Donaldson that he was emotional as he ran out of the tunnel. The moment went viral on social media.