Dyami Brown calls 2 TD performance vs. Titans 'a blessing'

His second touchdown of the day resulted in fewer yards but had just as much of an impact. With the Commanders down 14-10 in the third quarter, Wentz looked for Brown again at the Titans' 30-yard line. This time, he beat rookie Roger McCreary and made a one-handed grab to help Washington retake the lead.

"It was nice to see Dyami go out and do the things he's capable of, his vertical speed was there, he made a couple of really nice grabs in the game, and it's what we've seen he's capable of doing," head coach Ron Rivera said after the game.

Brown's performance is the best example of the receiver's assertion that Year 2 is going to be different for him after a rookie season that did not live up to his expectations. After getting used to the vast differences between college football and the NFL, Brown came into the 2022 season more confident in his abilities.