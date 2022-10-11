Practice report | Going back to Chicago 'still brings back a nice, big smile' for Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera has been coaching for 26 years, so going back to Chicago to play the Bears, the team that drafted him, is nothing new to him.

It never fails to bring back a flood of memories from his nine-year playing career, though.

"It still brings back a nice, big smile," Rivera told reporters after Tuesday's practice.

Rivera, who had a successful career at the University of California, was a second-round draft pick by the Bears in 1984. While he did not receive his first career start until 1986, he was a valuable member of the Bears defense and played a role in the team's Super Bowl run in 1985. He secured his first career interception against the Detroit Lions in Week 16 of that season, and he also returned a fumble for a touchdown in the 37-17 win.

Rivera also created strong relationships with his teammates, who affectionately referred to him as "Chico" for his resemblance to a character in the television series, "Chico and The Man." There were several players on the Bears team with nicknames, including Walter "Sweetness" Payton, William "The Fridge" Perry and Steve "Mongo" McMichael. Even head coach Mike Ditka was sometimes known as "The Doctor."

"He was definitely tough," Jim "Smails" Morrissey said in 2020. "He was always in the right place at the right time. We took pride in not having too many mistakes on the football field, [whether that was] mental mistakes or just getting beat physically. We were very competitive in that regard."

Rivera will not be the only member of the Commanders to experience a homecoming on Thursday. Charles Leno will play the Bears for the first time since the team released him in 2021. Leno started in 93 consecutive games for the Bears from 2015-2020 and earned a Pro Bowl appearance in 2018.

Rivera knows and expects that Leno will play well against his former team.

"I think really for professionals, they do get excited about it because it is a little bit of a home crowd for him. But at the same time, you always do remember the reason why," Rivera said.