Washington Commanders hire Ryan Juarez as Director of Rehabilitation and Jamal Randall Sr. as Senior Physical Therapist /Assistant Athletic Trainer

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today they have named Ryan Juarez as the team's director of rehabilitation and Jamal Randall Sr. as the team's senior physical therapist/assistant athletic trainer. Both Juarez and Randall Sr. will report to senior director of player health and performance Tim McGrath.

With the additions of both Juarez and Randall Sr., Washington has formed their new Rehabilitation Unit. This unit is a newly dedicated and streamlined process which will work in collaboration with the performance department and is designed to coordinate the rehab process for injured players in the most effective way possible. This function will play a vital role in return to play decision-making.

Juarez joins the team after serving as the director of football rehabilitation for the University of Nebraska. Prior to his stint at Nebraska, he served as the associate athletic director at Mercer University where he specialized in sports medicine from 2021-23.

Juarez also worked as a physical therapist and athletic trainer with the San Diego Chargers (2012-15), Rutgers University's football program, the San Diego Fleet of the AAF along with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Fresno State football program.

Juarez is a graduate of the University of Michigan where he received his bachelor's degree in athletic training. He also earned a doctorate degree in physical therapy from the University of Saint Augustine in Saint Augustine, Florida. He is married to his wife, Carol and the couple has two daughters, Maria and Alicia.

Randall Sr. joins the team after serving as an athletic trainer and physical therapist for the Atlanta Falcons from 2017-23. Prior to his stint with the Falcons, he spent a number of years working in various clinical roles in private practice. He also worked with the Cleveland Browns.