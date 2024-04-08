 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders hire Ryan Juarez as Director of Rehabilitation and Jamal Randall Sr. as Senior Physical Therapist /Assistant Athletic Trainer

Apr 08, 2024 at 10:24 AM
Washington Commanders logo

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today they have named Ryan Juarez as the team's director of rehabilitation and Jamal Randall Sr. as the team's senior physical therapist/assistant athletic trainer. Both Juarez and Randall Sr. will report to senior director of player health and performance Tim McGrath.

With the additions of both Juarez and Randall Sr., Washington has formed their new Rehabilitation Unit. This unit is a newly dedicated and streamlined process which will work in collaboration with the performance department and is designed to coordinate the rehab process for injured players in the most effective way possible. This function will play a vital role in return to play decision-making.

Juarez joins the team after serving as the director of football rehabilitation for the University of Nebraska. Prior to his stint at Nebraska, he served as the associate athletic director at Mercer University where he specialized in sports medicine from 2021-23.

Juarez also worked as a physical therapist and athletic trainer with the San Diego Chargers (2012-15), Rutgers University's football program, the San Diego Fleet of the AAF along with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Fresno State football program.

Juarez is a graduate of the University of Michigan where he received his bachelor's degree in athletic training. He also earned a doctorate degree in physical therapy from the University of Saint Augustine in Saint Augustine, Florida. He is married to his wife, Carol and the couple has two daughters, Maria and Alicia.

Randall Sr. joins the team after serving as an athletic trainer and physical therapist for the Atlanta Falcons from 2017-23. Prior to his stint with the Falcons, he spent a number of years working in various clinical roles in private practice. He also worked with the Cleveland Browns.

Randall Sr. is a graduate of the University of Mobile where he received his bachelor's degree in athletic training. He also earned a doctorate degree in physical therapy from Alabama State University.

Related Content

news

Commanders re-sign Efe Obada

Obada (6-6, 265) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league through the NFL International Player Pathway Program becoming the first player from the program to make the 53-man roster of a team in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers. 
news

Washington Commanders name Tim McGrath as senior director of player health & performance

McGrath arrives in Washington with an extensive background in clinical practice, rehabilitation & performance programming and implementation in professional sports. He has 20 years of professional sports experience and 22 years of clinical experience.
news

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, T Charles Leno Jr.

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Friday.
news

Washington Commanders announce significant upgrades to stadium, bringing targeted investments to more than $75 million under new ownership

The upgrades will be noticeable from the moment fans enter the parking lots and include faster entry into the stadium, new premium seating options and suite experiences, improved food and beverage options, and sound system upgrades. 
news

Washington Commanders to host FIFA world champion Argentina for friendly against Guatemala June 14 on the road to Copa America

The friendly match between Argentina and Guatemala will be the second game played at the Washington Commanders' stadium this summer in the lead up to the prestigious South American tournament, Copa América, which will be played across 14 U.S. venues. The United States men's national team will play on Saturday, June 8 versus Colombia.
news

Washington Commanders name John Glenn as assistant special teams coach

Glenn joins the Commanders after most recently serving as the linebackers coach for the Seattle Seahawks (2018-23). 
news

Washington Commanders announce coaching staff

The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following changes to the coaching staff.
news

Commanders name Lance Newmark assistant general manager

Newmark joins the Commanders with 28 years of NFL experience, including 26 seasons with the Detroit Lions. He most recently held the role of senior director of player personnel for Detroit and helped oversee both the college and pro scouting operations. 
news

USMNT returns to Washington, D.C. area to face Colombia on June 8 at FedExField

USA returns to FedExField for first time since 2012 to face South American squad currently riding a 19-match unbeaten streak; TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock en Español and Fútbol de Primera Radio to provide live coverage
news

Washington Commanders name Kliff Kingsbury offensive coordinator, Joe Whitt Jr. defensive coordinator

Whitt Jr. joins the Commanders after serving as the secondary/defensive passing game coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys for the past three seasons (2021-23). Kingsbury joins the Commanders after serving as a senior offensive analyst for USC in 2023. 
news

Washington Commanders announce Dan Quinn as head coach

Quinn joins the Commanders with 21 years of coaching experience, most recently serving as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys where he was named Assistant Coach of the Year voted on by the Associated Press in 2021.
Advertising