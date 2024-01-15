Washington Commanders name Adam Peters general manager

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va.– The Washington Commanders announced today they have named Adam Peters as the team's general manager.

"When we embarked on this process, our goal was to find a leader with a track record of excellence and strong work ethic, as well as an innovative and strategic approach to building a championship organization," Josh Harris, Managing Partner of the Washington Commanders, said. "The DMV and our fans deserve a winning culture and organization. Adam is an impressive executive who is committed to cultivating elite talent, building a positive culture, and helping restore this franchise to the highest levels. I look forward to working with him for many years to come, especially as we navigate this important offseason. I am also extremely appreciative of the support I received from my partners, including Mitch Rales, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and David Blitzer, as well as advisors Bob Myers and Rick Spielman, during this process."

Peters joins the Commanders after serving a variety of senior leadership roles with the San Francisco 49ers, most recently as the team's assistant general manager from 2021-23. Prior to being named assistant general manager, Peters spent four seasons with the 49ers as the vice president of player personnel.

"I am incredibly grateful to Josh Harris and the Washington Commanders ownership group for this once in a lifetime opportunity," Peters said. "My family and I are thrilled for the chance to be a part of the DMV community and look forward to connecting with such a storied, passionate Commanders' fan base. I am eternally grateful to the York family, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and the entire 49ers organization for an amazing experience. Throughout my career in the NFL, I've learned that successful organizations begin with a strong ownership group willing to commit the resources needed to foster a culture of winning. We have that here in Washington and it's my responsibility and privilege to carry out the mission of delivering a team that will ultimately compete for Super Bowls. I know how much the Commanders mean to our fans, our owners, the legends who paved the way for this franchise, and the NFL. The work starts now."