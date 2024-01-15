Washington Commanders name Adam Peters general manager

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va.– The Washington Commanders announced today they have named Adam Peters as the team's general manager.
"When we embarked on this process, our goal was to find a leader with a track record of excellence and strong work ethic, as well as an innovative and strategic approach to building a championship organization," Josh Harris, Managing Partner of the Washington Commanders, said. "The DMV and our fans deserve a winning culture and organization. Adam is an impressive executive who is committed to cultivating elite talent, building a positive culture, and helping restore this franchise to the highest levels. I look forward to working with him for many years to come, especially as we navigate this important offseason. I am also extremely appreciative of the support I received from my partners, including Mitch Rales, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and David Blitzer, as well as advisors Bob Myers and Rick Spielman, during this process."
Peters joins the Commanders after serving a variety of senior leadership roles with the San Francisco 49ers, most recently as the team's assistant general manager from 2021-23. Prior to being named assistant general manager, Peters spent four seasons with the 49ers as the vice president of player personnel.
"I am incredibly grateful to Josh Harris and the Washington Commanders ownership group for this once in a lifetime opportunity," Peters said. "My family and I are thrilled for the chance to be a part of the DMV community and look forward to connecting with such a storied, passionate Commanders' fan base. I am eternally grateful to the York family, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and the entire 49ers organization for an amazing experience. Throughout my career in the NFL, I've learned that successful organizations begin with a strong ownership group willing to commit the resources needed to foster a culture of winning. We have that here in Washington and it's my responsibility and privilege to carry out the mission of delivering a team that will ultimately compete for Super Bowls. I know how much the Commanders mean to our fans, our owners, the legends who paved the way for this franchise, and the NFL. The work starts now."
During his time with San Francisco, Peters helped the 49ers construct a top roster in the NFL through the draft, free agency and via trades. Through the NFL Draft, Peters was part of a 49ers leadership team that selected the likes of TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner, WR Deebo Samuel, T Mike McGlinchey, DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Brandon Aiyuk, and 2019 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year DL Nick Bosa, among others. Through free agency, the team was equally effective, adding key contributors such as CB Richard Sherman, FB Kyle Juszczyk and K Robbie Gould. They also acquired All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey and T Trent Williams via trade.
In 2023, the 49ers placed a league-high nine total players in the Pro Bowl. Following the conclusion of the 2023 regular season, San Francisco had five players named First Team All Pro by the Associated Press, which was the most by a single team in the NFL.
Peters joined the 49ers after spending eight seasons (2009-16) with the Denver Broncos. In 2016, Peters was named the Broncos director of college scouting after spending two seasons as the team's assistant director of college scouting from 2014-15. Peters spent three years as a national scout (2011-13) after originally joining the Broncos as a regional scout in 2009.
In Denver, Peters helped the team acquire 27 players through the draft and college free agency that were vital members of the Super Bowl 50 roster.
Prior to his time in Denver, Peters spent six seasons (2003-08) with the New England Patriots. In his first two seasons as a scouting assistant in New England, Peters was a part of two Super Bowl championship teams in 2003 and 2004. In 2005, Peters handled pro scouting responsibilities for the team before serving as an area scout in his final three seasons with New England.
Prior to his career in the NFL, Peters spent the 2002 season with UCLA where he served as a football operations graduate assistant after playing defensive end for the Bruins from 1999-2001. He transferred to UCLA from West Valley Junior College where he played tight end for two seasons (1997-98) and earned all-conference honors.
A Cupertino, Calif. native, Peters attended Monta Vista High School where he was a two-sport standout in football and baseball during his prep career.
Peters is married to his wife, Jennifer, and they have two daughters.