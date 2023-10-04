Washington Commanders team up with Metro to provide late night service after Thursday night game against Bears

LANDOVER, Md., October 3, 2023 – Metro will provide late night service support to ensure everyone can effectively plan their travel after the conclusion of Thursday night's game between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears.

Additionally, Metro and the Commanders are excited to announce a five-year joint promotional agreement that will invest in promoting Metro as the optimal travel option to and from games.

"This supports our strategic transformation plan to be customer centric, grow ridership, and be a great regional partner," said General Manger and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. "We look forward to the many ways we can partner with the Commanders as they build a World Champion organization."

"We welcome this partnership to ensure our fans have accessible public transit options to get to the game and stay late through the end of the 4th quarter this Thursday night," said Washington Commanders Team President Jason Wright. "Metro has always been a reliable option for our fans, and we are excited to expand this partnership as we continue to improve the overall guest experience on gamedays, which includes arriving to and departing from FedExField. We look forward to seeing everyone Thursday night."

After the game, Downtown Largo and Morgan Blvd stations will take fans anywhere they need to go in the rail system. Last trains will be held at transfer stations so customers can make their connection to any of Metro's 98 stations.

· Fans who choose to catch the last Blue Line train at Downtown Largo should arrive to the station by 12:25 a.m.

· Fans who choose to catch the last Silver Line train at Downtown Largo should arrive to the station by 12:32 a.m.

· Fans who choose to catch the last Blue Line train at Morgan Blvd should arrive to the station by 12:27 a.m.

· Fans who choose to catch the last Silver Line train at Morgan Blvd should arrive to the station by 12:34 a.m.

All customers who arrive at Morgan Boulevard and Downtown Largo by the last train times will be accommodated.

During the extended service period, fans only will be able to enter at Downtown Largo and Morgan Boulevard, the stations closest to FedExField. All other stations will be exit only. Customers should be advised that the walk between FedExField and the Morgan Boulevard and Downtown Largo stations can take more than 20 minutes, depending on crowds and other factors.