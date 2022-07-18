Training camp preview | Linebackers

Key storylines

-- Holcomb "ready to take control": Holcomb took over as the Commanders' play-caller on the field after Bostic was injured in Week 2, and after finishing with the best numbers of his career in several categories, he mentioned that he wanted the responsibility taking the role full time.

He's been granted that opportunity as he heads into his fourth season.

Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio have raved about Holcomb's growth in 2021, both in his performance on the field and as a leader. Del Rio even went as far to say that Holcomb played as well or better than some of the players who receive more national publicity.

Holcomb has become a valuable piece of the defense because of his versatility and production (he's been one of the team's top tacklers since 2019). He's set to put up exceptional numbers again in the final year of his contract.

-- Davis' development: Davis' rookie season was a mixed performance. There were moments where he showed that he has room for growth, but he also had plays where he showed exactly why he was worthy of a first-round pick.

Davis looked more like the latter during OTAs. He was moving well in space, which was one of his strengths during his time at Kentucky, and he's feeling "way more confident" about his role on defense.

Davis performed better when he was lined up as an outside linebacker. He'll be doing that exclusively in 2022, which should put him in position to have a more consistent second season.

-- How will the depth perform? It's all well and good that Washington has four solid players who are locked into playing considerable snaps. There's still a gap between that quartet and the rest of the linebackers on the roster, and it'll be on the backups to close the distance.

Of the Commanders' five remaining linebackers, Milo Eifler and De’Jon Harris are the best reserve options. They played in a combined eight games in 2021 with Harris recording four tackles and a sack.