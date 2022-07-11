Training camp preview | Wide receiver

Key Storylines

-- Terry McLaurin's next steps: Ensuring that McLaurin would be on the roster after 2022 was the move of the offseason. McLaurin has been Washington's best player since he first suited up at FedExField back in 2019, and that hasn't changed throughout that time frame. He reached his goal of recording a second straight 1,000-yard season, becoming the second fasted player in franchise history to reach 3,000 receiving yards.

McLaurin has similar goals heading into his fourth season. He wants to be recognized as one of, if not the best receiver in the NFL, and he intends to improve his ability after the catch to do so. However, despite all the individual success that McLaurin has achieved so far, postseason success has continued to elude him.

He intends to change that.

"I wanna get to the playoffs and have a chance to win a super bowl," McLaurin said. "Personally, I want to continue to try to be one of the top receivers in this league. I don't really go into this season thinking I need to have 1500 yards, this, this and this. I think truly you have the most success individually when you have the most success as a team."

-- Has Curtis Samuel returned to form?: Remember back in 2021 when everyone was so excited about what Samuel could bring to the offense? As every Washington knows, that didn't happen as expected with Samuel suffering injuries that kept him sidelined for most of the season.

Samuel's ailments are in the past, though, and he looked more like the dynamic playmaker that he was with the Carolina Panthers. He's more confident in his body, and that has shown through his speed and quickness with the ball in his hands.

There are still some questions regarding Samuel's health, which is fair considering how little he played in 2021. However, if he looks like he did in June, those concerns should quickly disappear.

-- Jahan Dotson can be a legitimate weapon:There were plenty of expectations for Dotson when the first-round pick joined the Commanders' receiving corps, and the former Penn State standout lived up to all of them.

It was a regular occurrence for Dotson to be wide open, no matter who he was lined up against. The catch radius and route running that was touted during the draft process was seen during every passing play, and he developed a strong connection with quarterback Carson Wentz.