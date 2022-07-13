Training camp preview | Cornerback

Key Storylines

-- More chemistry: Rather than upend the entire secondary, Washington chose to keep much of the group intact. Jackson, who signed a long-term contract with the Commanders in 2021, is thankful for the continuity, because he can feel the difference from last year, when he and his teammates were still learning how to play alongside each other.

"We're just starting at a high intensity," Jackson said. "We're playing fast. No one's out there thinking anymore. We're out there playing fast. We know where guys are going to be now. We're just out there having fun and putting it all together."

Jackson added that the unit is more comfortable with each other, and that was clear by the regularity of interceptions the corners plucked out of the air in OTAs. It was a good sign, but they'll need to continue that once the pads come on in training camp.

-- St-Juste playing in the slot:Anyone who attended one of the Commanders' OTAs or minicamp practices noticed that St-Juste was lined up inside in certain packages. That's a new experience for St-Juste, who was mostly an outside corner in 2021.

The Commanders want to get the best players on the field, though, and St-Juste has adapted well to his new role.

"With a bigger, longer guy inside it definitely allows him to be disruptive, allows us to play at a high level," Del Rio said.

St-Juste sliding to the inside allows more flexibility for the Commanders. He has the quickness to keep up with smaller receivers (he was one of the only defensive backs to befuddle Jahan Dotson in team drills) and the size to hang with bigger targets.

Washington is trying to get more defensive backs on the field in 2022. So, having St-Juste shut down the middle should benefit the entire unit.

-- Depth players will need to step up: The Commanders have answers at the top of the cornerback position. There are more questions past the group of Fuller, Jackson and St-Juste. Players like Elder, Holmes and Troy Apke all played well in June at times, but each presents a new set of concerns. Danny Johnson is likely the best backup option, although that still doesn't eliminate the questions about the depth at the position.