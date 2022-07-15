Training camp preview | Quarterback

Key storylines

-- A more explosive offense: Rivera has professed multiple times that Wentz can do things with the ball that others simply cannot. Most of that belief centers around his arm strength, which has been a positive of his skill set since he was drafted No. 2 overall out of North Dakota State.

Perhaps the thing that most excites Rivera is how that is going to affect the relationship between Wentz and McLaurin. He told Julie Donaldson that the offense is going to expand in all directions. That's something Washington has needed for several years; the team has ranked in the bottom half of the league in terms of explosive pass plays since 2019.

-- Heinicke airing it out: Heinicke had a busy offseason after ending the 2021 campaign with a win over the New York Giants. In between traveling and playing golf, he took a trip to Los Angeles to work on certain aspects of his game, including his arm strength. That was on display during OTAs, as he chucked bombs to Marken Michel and other wideouts with the second group. Several of those deep passes, particularly to Michel, ended in touchdowns, too.

While he won't be the starter in 2022, Heinicke's job is to prepare like he could be in the lineup at any moment (that happened in 2021 once Fitzpatrick went down in Week 1). With the Commanders looking to make more plays downfield on offense, Heinicke has put a priority on fine tuning that aspect of his skill set.

-- Howell's development: Howell is not competing for the starting role in 2022, nor will he be put in that situation for some time. However, there will be eyes on how the quarterback looks working behind Wentz and Heinicke.