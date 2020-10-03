Washington Elevates G Joshua Garnett From Practice Squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:
The Washington Football Team has elevated the following player from the practice squad:
- G Joshua Garnett
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:
The Washington Football Team has elevated the following player from the practice squad:
The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday.
The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.
The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.
In closing out the 2022 NFL season, the Commanders' thoughts and prayers remain with Damar Hamlin and his loved ones.
The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Thursday.
The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.
On Sunday, the Commanders will honor the Hogs offensive line as part of the franchise's 90th Anniversary season-long programming celebrating Washington Legends (team alumni) who have shaped team history. Known as one of the most accomplished offensive lines in NFL history, the Hogs helped Washington pave the way to three Super Bowl victories over the course of one decade.
New team identity pays tribute to regional culture of leadership and service as well as Washington's rich history and football legacy as the team enters its 90th Season.