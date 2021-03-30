News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Football Dance Team Releases Audition Schedule for 2021 Season

Mar 30, 2021 at 11:50 AM
2021_dance_team_auditions

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA., March 30, 2021 – The Washington Football entertainment team will hold open auditions for the Washington Football Team's 2021 season on Saturday, May 8th, with check-in at 10:00 AM ET for a 10:30 AM ET start. Call backs and final selections will be held on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Those interested in joining should register below by Friday, May 7, at 11:59 AM ET to receive communications and further details as the process nears.

FedExField in Landover, MD will host the clinic and auditions, which are open to all dancers ages 18 or older. Pope will be constructing a 40-member team with a variety of athletes and dancers, including gymnasts, breakers, b-boys and b-girls, and litefeet, each of whom will be asked to complete floor combinations for the selection committee during tryouts. The group chosen will perform at Washington Football Team home games during the 2021 season and will represent the team in the community year-round. Health and safety will be of the utmost priority during each of the in-person sessions with masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines enforced.

"I can't wait to begin to put the vision for the Washington Football dance team into action," Pope, whose appointment was announced earlier this month, said. "We are developing a fresh approach that isn't typical in the NFL currently, but how we execute that will depend on the talent we have come through FedExField in early May. The dance and hip-hop scene in D.C. is one of the best in the world and I'm looking forward to seeing what the local athletes and dancers – along with those who make the trip – bring to auditions. This team will continue the rich history of the program by electrifying on Sundays and setting the gold standard with our work in the DMV community, too."

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Additional Information:

  • Eligibility: Auditions are open to all dancers ages 18 or older. Participants should have dance training, but the team is looking for a variety of athletes and dancers, including gymnasts, breakers, b-boys and b-girls, beat ya feet dancers and cheerleaders.
  • Commitment: The group chosen will perform at Washington Football Team home games during the 2021 season and will represent the team in the community year-round. The anticipated practice schedule will be Tuesdays, Thursdays and every other Wednesday from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Is this a paid position? Yes!

Open Call Details:

  • Audition format: A combination of freestyle opportunity and learned choreography, based on each individual skill set.
  • What to wear: Athletic wear you are comfortable practicing and performing in.
  • Do participants need to prepare anything in advance? No.
  • Parking and Entry: Participants should park in Lot A and Enter through gate A. Participants will need to sign a waiver of release to participate and pass through a health screening check point.
  • Health and Safety:
  • All participants will be required to pass a health screening including a temperature check before entering FedExField
  • Masks are required inside of FedExField
  • Participants are encouraged to always social distance, remaining at least 6 feet apart during the audition process.
  • Do I need to register? No. Registering helps us make sure you get the information you need in advance of the audition, but is not necessary to try out.
  • Will spectators be allowed? No. Spectators will not be allowed at this event.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders announce month-long Salute to Service programming paying tribute to the National Capital Region's service members

The Washington Commanders and Washington Salute, the official military appreciation club of the team, announce programming for the team's annual Salute to Service Month.
news

Washington Commanders Announce Programing For Week Eight Matchup Versus The Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 29

The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's Week Eight matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Washington Commanders name Eugene Shen as Senior Vice President of Football Strategy

Shen will oversee all analytics and software development for the football operation.
news

Washington Commanders name Andrew Sidney Senior Vice President of Sales & Service

In his new role, Sidney will have overall responsibility for leading ticketing, suites, and services teams, and implementing strategies to both optimize revenue and build strong fan sentiment. He will report to Team President Jason Wright, as a member of the team's Senior Leadership Team.
news

Washington Commanders and Children's National Hospital team up to help kids grow up stronger through multi-year partnership

The Washington Commanders are kicking off a multi-year partnership with Children's National Hospital to support the health and wellness of kids in the National Capital Region. As part of the partnership, Children's National will be a Proud Pediatric Partner of the Washington Commanders.
news

Washington Commanders select VHC Health as the official women's health partner

Today, the Washington Commanders named VHC Health, a community-based health system providing medical services to the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, the team's official women's health partner.
news

Washington Commanders announce month-long programming promoting early detection and celebrating survivors and those currently ungergoing treatment as part of NFL's 'Crucial Catch' campaign

This season, the Commanders are expanding their October slate to include all forms ofcancers represented on the NFL's Crucial Catch Flag, while continuing the team's annualBreast Cancer Awareness programming launched over two decades ago.
news

Washington Commanders team up with Metro to provide late night service after Thursday night game against Bears

Additionally, Metro and the Commanders are excited to announce a five-year joint promotional agreement that will invest in promoting Metro as the optimal travel option to and from games.
news

Washington Commanders to celebrate 175 Washington Legends as part of the team's Alumni Homecoming game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 24

The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's 12th annual Alumni Homecoming Weekend. The weekend will kick off on Friday morning September 22 with a golf tournament and culminate with the team's Alumni Homecoming-themed game on Sunday, September 24 versus the Buffalo Bills.
news

Washington Commanders announce partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union

 Today, the Washington Commanders announced a new multi-year partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union (NWFCU), a full-service, member-owned financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia.
news

Washington Commanders 'Welcome Home' Fans for season kickoff matchup vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Washington Commanders are excited to Welcome Home fans for the team's 2023 home opener on Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m., presented by cornerstone partner, Bank of America.
news

Washington Commanders announce coaching promotions

The Washington Commanders announced today that they have promoted the following coaches.
Advertising