Washington Football Dance Team Releases Audition Schedule for 2021 Season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA., March 30, 2021 – The Washington Football entertainment team will hold open auditions for the Washington Football Team's 2021 season on Saturday, May 8th, with check-in at 10:00 AM ET for a 10:30 AM ET start. Call backs and final selections will be held on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Those interested in joining should register below by Friday, May 7, at 11:59 AM ET to receive communications and further details as the process nears.
FedExField in Landover, MD will host the clinic and auditions, which are open to all dancers ages 18 or older. Pope will be constructing a 40-member team with a variety of athletes and dancers, including gymnasts, breakers, b-boys and b-girls, and litefeet, each of whom will be asked to complete floor combinations for the selection committee during tryouts. The group chosen will perform at Washington Football Team home games during the 2021 season and will represent the team in the community year-round. Health and safety will be of the utmost priority during each of the in-person sessions with masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines enforced.
"I can't wait to begin to put the vision for the Washington Football dance team into action," Pope, whose appointment was announced earlier this month, said. "We are developing a fresh approach that isn't typical in the NFL currently, but how we execute that will depend on the talent we have come through FedExField in early May. The dance and hip-hop scene in D.C. is one of the best in the world and I'm looking forward to seeing what the local athletes and dancers – along with those who make the trip – bring to auditions. This team will continue the rich history of the program by electrifying on Sundays and setting the gold standard with our work in the DMV community, too."
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Additional Information:
- Eligibility: Auditions are open to all dancers ages 18 or older. Participants should have dance training, but the team is looking for a variety of athletes and dancers, including gymnasts, breakers, b-boys and b-girls, beat ya feet dancers and cheerleaders.
- Commitment: The group chosen will perform at Washington Football Team home games during the 2021 season and will represent the team in the community year-round. The anticipated practice schedule will be Tuesdays, Thursdays and every other Wednesday from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
- Is this a paid position? Yes!
Open Call Details:
- Audition format: A combination of freestyle opportunity and learned choreography, based on each individual skill set.
- What to wear: Athletic wear you are comfortable practicing and performing in.
- Do participants need to prepare anything in advance? No.
- Parking and Entry: Participants should park in Lot A and Enter through gate A. Participants will need to sign a waiver of release to participate and pass through a health screening check point.
- Health and Safety:
- All participants will be required to pass a health screening including a temperature check before entering FedExField
- Masks are required inside of FedExField
- Participants are encouraged to always social distance, remaining at least 6 feet apart during the audition process.
- Do I need to register? No. Registering helps us make sure you get the information you need in advance of the audition, but is not necessary to try out.
- Will spectators be allowed? No. Spectators will not be allowed at this event.