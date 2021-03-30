Washington Football Dance Team Releases Audition Schedule for 2021 Season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA., March 30, 2021 – The Washington Football entertainment team will hold open auditions for the Washington Football Team's 2021 season on Saturday, May 8th, with check-in at 10:00 AM ET for a 10:30 AM ET start. Call backs and final selections will be held on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Those interested in joining should register below by Friday, May 7, at 11:59 AM ET to receive communications and further details as the process nears.

FedExField in Landover, MD will host the clinic and auditions, which are open to all dancers ages 18 or older. Pope will be constructing a 40-member team with a variety of athletes and dancers, including gymnasts, breakers, b-boys and b-girls, and litefeet, each of whom will be asked to complete floor combinations for the selection committee during tryouts. The group chosen will perform at Washington Football Team home games during the 2021 season and will represent the team in the community year-round. Health and safety will be of the utmost priority during each of the in-person sessions with masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines enforced.