News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Football Team Claims CB Ryan Lewis Off Waivers

Jul 30, 2020 at 04:50 PM
Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 1.20.04 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Press Release Lead Art

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Washington Football Team claimed the following player off of waivers:

  • CB Ryan Lewis

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Vikings inactives, Week 9

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Commanders sign De'Jon Harris to active roster, Nathan Gerry to the practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Thursday.

news

Tress Way named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

It is the first time Way has been selected as the player of the month in his career and he is the first Washington special teamer to win the award since K Dustin Hopkins did so in September of 2016.

news

Commanders trade CB William Jackson III to Steelers for conditional draft pick

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Washington Commanders announce Salute to Service Week festivities culminating with the team's annual Salute to Service-themed game on Nov. 6 vs. the Minnesota Vikings

The Washington Commanders and Washington Salute, the official military appreciation club of the team, announce programming for the team's annual Salute to Service Week.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Colts inactives, Week 8

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Commanders elevate 2 players from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday.

news

Commanders sign DaMarcus Fields to practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday.

news

Commanders sign Danny Johnson from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

news

Commanders place Carson Wentz on Injured Reserve

The Commanders have announced the following roster move on Saturday.

news

Commanders place Tariq Castro-Fields on IR, sign Khaleke Hudson to active roster

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.

Advertising