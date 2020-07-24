Washington Football Team Signs All Draft Picks

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team signed the following draft picks:
|Round (Pick)
|Player
|School
|1(2)
|DE Chase Young
|Ohio State
|3(66)
|RB Antonio Gibson
|Memphis
|4(108)
|T Saahdiq Charles
|LSU
|4(142)
|WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
|Liberty
|5(156)
|C Keith Ismael
|San Diego State
|5(162)
|LB Khaleke Hudson
|Michigan
|7(216)
|S Kamren Curl
|Arkansas
|7(229)
|DE James Smith-Williams
|North Carolina State
The Washington Football Team now has all eight members of their 2020 draft class under contract.