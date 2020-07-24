News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Football Team Signs All Draft Picks

Jul 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team signed the following draft picks:

Table inside Article
Round (Pick)PlayerSchool
1(2)DE Chase YoungOhio State
3(66)RB Antonio GibsonMemphis
4(108)T Saahdiq CharlesLSU
4(142)WR Antonio Gandy-GoldenLiberty
5(156)C Keith IsmaelSan Diego State
5(162)LB Khaleke HudsonMichigan
7(216)S Kamren CurlArkansas
7(229)DE James Smith-WilliamsNorth Carolina State

The Washington Football Team now has all eight members of their 2020 draft class under contract.

