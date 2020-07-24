 The Washington Football Team Signs DL David Bada

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Washington Football Team signed the following player:

DL David Bada

Bada is part of the NFL International Player Pathway program.

The NFC East and the AFC East were chosen as divisions to participate in the IPP for the 2020 NFL season. Bada will not count towards the team's overall roster number during training camp or the team practice squad limit if subsequently signed to the practice squad.

Bada played for the Schwabisch Hall Unicorns who are one of Europe's top teams. He appeared in 29 games for Schwabisch Hall and registered 51 total tackles (33 solo) and 15.0 sacks. Bada also played for the Ingolstadt Dukes in the German Football League.