Washington Football Team Vs. Chargers Inactives, Week 1

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
- No. 8 QB Kyle Allen
- No. 34 CB Darryl Roberts
- No. 58 DE Shaka Toney
- No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
- No. 80 TE Sammis Reyes
The Los Angeles Chargers declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 2 QB Easton Stick
- No. 27 RB Joshua Kelley
- No. 36 DB Trey Marshall
- No. 57 LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
- No. 88 TE Tre' McKitty
