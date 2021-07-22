PickSix: Training Camp Is Almost Upon Us

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

Washington is only five days away from heading to Richmond for training camp, and fans are giving one last look their favorite positions. Here's what Washington's faithful want to know.

Ben H.:Why not useShaka Toneyas a pass rusher from the outside linebacker position on 3rd downs?

Anyone who's been reading the PickSix for the past few weeks knows how excited I am for what Toney could do in this defense. Obviously Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio will want to get as many pass-rushers on the field as possible, but I think there are other ways to do that besides putting Toney at outside linebacker. Keep in mind what Del Rio said way back when he was first hired: he wants his rusher's hands in the dirt more and dropping back in coverage less. It wouldn't be a shock for Del Rio to get creative by putting more edge rushers on the field. But I don't think it'll be that way.

Rio R.: What do you feel is the best position group outside of the defensive line?