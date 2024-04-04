 Skip to main content
For Reaves, re-signing with Washington feels like coming home

Apr 04, 2024 at 12:02 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Jeremy Reaves was all smiles as he sat in front of the mic for his press conference last week.

And why shouldn't he be? He was coming home.

"You know when you just go home after you've been gone for a minute? It feels like that," Reaves said.

As the Washington Commanders entered the new league year by releasing nearly half of their 2023 roster, coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters were presented with a unique opportunity for a nearly complete overhaul from the previous regime. Reaves was one of the few players they kept, and it isn't difficult to see why. Despite missing most of last season on Injured Reserve, he's regarded as one of the best special teams players in the league today, earning Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro selections in 2022.

There are no promises for players going through a coaching change, even mainstays like Reaves, but now he's back and ready to usher in the new era.

"It's harder to uproot and leave somewhere that you've just kind of invested so much time and effort in," Reaves said. "That played a huge role in me being here."

Other than spending about four months with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reaves has spent his entire career with Washington, though the role and his place on the roster has changed over the years. It took four years of ping-ponging between the active roster and practice squad before he earned a spot on the initial 53-man roster in 2022, tying for third among all special teamers with 17 tackles that year.

Reaves knack for sticking around the Commanders' facility meant that the 2024 offseason would be his first real experience with free agency. It was exciting, but there were multiple unknown factors; he was coming off a knee injury, which can affect how teams view players, and he didn't know how interested Washington's new staff was in keeping him.

Other teams did flirt with the possibility of signing Reaves, which was cool for him, but that didn't cause him to waver. He wanted to be in Washington, and if the Commanders wanted him, he was going to make it work.

"I was just kind of in the even keel phase of it, just seeing what happens," Reaves said. "This is home, man. This has been my home, and I'm excited that it still is."

Clearly, the fanbase is excited that Reaves is back as well. Once the news broke that Washington was bringing him back, fans flooded social media with positive reactions and congratulations for the core special teamer. Reaves has one thing to say to Burgundy & Gold faithful: "Thank you."

"I feel like you guys [the fans] watched me grow up here," Reaves said to the fans. "Just everything that I've had to experience here and life, how it's knocked me down and how I've had to get back up and how you guys have helped me get back up, even when sometimes I didn't want to."

Reaves partially tore his ACL in Week 5, leading to months of recovery and uncertainty. It was easier to deal with, Reaves said, knowing that he had "a whole village behind me."

"It wasn't just my family or my girlfriend; it was everybody, fans included. I'm just happy to come back here and play my...ass of for you guys, because that's what I'm here to do, man."

Reaves has now played for three coaching staffs in his time with Washington, and the new staff has already made it clear how they plan to use him. The short explanation is that they're not changing much, if anything. They re-signed him because he's been a productive special teams player who exhibits strong leadership qualities and an unselfish approach to the game -- all of which are traits that make it easy for them to find a home for him in their scheme.

To sum it up, special teams coordinator Larry Izzo wants Reavo to be Reavo.

"He's kinda just letting the chains off me and letting me just go play football fast, and that's what I like to do," Reaves said.

And why shouldn't they? After all, that's why he's managed to stay in the DMV in the first place.

"I'm a hard guy to get rid of, I guess," Reaves said with a laugh.

Related Content

news

Washington is the perfect spot for Jeremy Chinn

The Commanders and new defensive coordinator joe Whitt Jr. are in the process of remolding their defensive philosophy heading into the 2024 season. Their mindset is going to be based on physicality, creating turnovers and...you guessed it...running and hitting. Well, Chinn is about that life, and he's going to be all over the field for the Burgundy & Gold doing what he does best. 
news

Ekeler brings versatility to Commanders' 2-back system

Ekeler, who recorded 1,000 scrimmage yards for the fourth time in his seven-year career, will be joining third-year pro Brian Robinson Jr. to revitalize a backfield that showed flashes despite a lack of attention in 2023. Where Robinson will be the primary back between the tackles, Ekeler is expected to be versatile threat he's been his whole career, providing Washington with an offensive weapon that's lead the league in scoring twice. 
news

Commanders announce free agency jersey numbers

The Washington Commanders have been one of the busiest teams in the league to start free agency, signing nearly two dozen players, most of which will be new faces. The roster is going to look drastically different in 2024, and we now know which jersey numbers this year's free agency class will be wearing during their first season with the Burgundy & Gold.
news

Commanders sign DL Haggai Chisom Nduisi

Ndubuisi, (6-6, 298) is entering his second year in the NFL. He joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and the Denver Broncos this past season as a part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. He also had a stint in the United Football League (UFL) with the San Antonio Brahmas in 2023 before joining Washington.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new energy in the building

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
news

Commanders re-signees excited for new direction, more opportunity

Though most of the open spots have been filled by new players, Washington decided to retain four players from the old regime: Reaves, tackle Cornelius Lucas, defensive end Efe Obada and receiver/return specialist Jamison Crowder. The new staff made two things clear to the players they decided to keep: they want to win and do so the right way. That's a message they can get behind. 
news

Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 7.0

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Commanders find help at quarterback, tackle, cornerback

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up, we're looking at The Draft Network's Jaime Eisner, where he has Washington taking a quarterback as well as one of the most experienced offensive tackles and a physical cornerback to add to its secondary. 
news

Dates set for Commanders 2024 OTAs, minicamp

The Washington Commander have spent the last few weeks adding players to improve their roster, bringing in nearly two dozen new additions. Now, it's time to begin preparing for the 2024 season with the offseason workout program.
news

Commanders sign WR Oladmide Zaccheaus

Zaccheaus, (5-8, 194) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2019.
news

Commanders sign RB Jeremy McNichols

McNichols, (5-9, 205) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a fifth-round pick (162nd overall) in 2017.
