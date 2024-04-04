For Reaves, re-signing with Washington feels like coming home

Other than spending about four months with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reaves has spent his entire career with Washington, though the role and his place on the roster has changed over the years. It took four years of ping-ponging between the active roster and practice squad before he earned a spot on the initial 53-man roster in 2022, tying for third among all special teamers with 17 tackles that year.

Reaves knack for sticking around the Commanders' facility meant that the 2024 offseason would be his first real experience with free agency. It was exciting, but there were multiple unknown factors; he was coming off a knee injury, which can affect how teams view players, and he didn't know how interested Washington's new staff was in keeping him.

Other teams did flirt with the possibility of signing Reaves, which was cool for him, but that didn't cause him to waver. He wanted to be in Washington, and if the Commanders wanted him, he was going to make it work.