Practice Notes: A Disruptive Interior 

-- Here's a reminder that Peyton Barber is still an impressive third option for Washington's backfield. The weight he lost in the offseason has allowed to increase his quickness and his ability to make plays in the open field. In one of the last 11-on-11 drills of the day, Barber caught a screen pass on the right side of the field, made an immediate change of direction and sprinted upfield for a nice chunk of yardage. Barber wants to be more than just a third-down option for the team. Plays like that will go a long way towards making that a reality.

-- Even someone as experienced as Fitzpatrick can learn something from practicing against Young. With the former No. 2 overall pick being so dominant on the edge, it has him make sure he's putting himself in the proper position to avoid rushes and step up in the pocket. It's also been great work for the offensive tackle taking reps against last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year. The limited amount of work Young has had in the preseason is enough to show Fitzpatrick how talented Young is. And, of course, he's thankful Young is on his team, rather than playing against him.