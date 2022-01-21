Washington 2022 position breakdown: Defensive tackle

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

With the Washington Football Team just a few weeks removed from the season finale and a critical offseason on the horizon, it's time to turn the page to the 2022 campaign.

Over the next two weeks, washingtonfootball.com will break down every position group and lay out who the team could potentially add via free agency and the draft. After starting with the running backs, next up are the defensive tackles:

On the roster

Before the season even began, the priority was for Washington to keep its defensive line intact, not just for the short term future, but for years to come. That's why it set up Jonathan Allen with an extension that ensured he would be with the Burgundy & Gold until 2025.

Allen earned every cent of that deal by having a career season.

Name a defensive stat, and there's a good chance Allen led his fellow Washington defensive linemen in it. He paced the position with 62 tackles, 10 of which were for a loss. His nine sacks, which led the team and was tied for third-most among all interior defensive tackles, was a career high. His pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus (90.9) was the third-most for his position behind Aaron Donald and Javon Hargrave.

Even someone like Allen, who often points out that sacks come in waves and are a result of the people around him, has to admit that's pretty good.