Washington Redskins And Safeway Announce Exclusive Grocery Partnership

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Washington Redskins announced today a new partnership with Safeway, naming the grocery retailer the Official Supermarket of the Washington Redskins and the Redskins' exclusive grocery partner.

Activations of the partnership include public events, player appearances, charitable programs, in-store promotions and onsite fan experiences. Safeway stores in the Washington, D.C. area will also develop Redskins "Hailgating" sections where fans will be able to pick up gameday items, food, beverages and Redskins merchandise.

"Safeway's strong presence in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area makes them an ideal partner for the Redskins," said Brian Lafemina, President of Business Operations and COO. "We're excited to collaborate with Safeway to provide a one-stop shop where our fans can gear up for gamedays."

Safeway will become the presenting sponsor of the RedZone Lot, FedExField's tailgating lot that opens to fans one hour prior to all surrounding lots. Throughout the season, Safeway and the Redskins will show appreciation for dedicated fans by featuring FedExField's best "Hailgaters" via social media, Redskins.com, and in-game video features.