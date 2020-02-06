wrcf-hosts-winter-aspire-summit

The ASPIRE initiative, created for 7th grade girls, focused on inspiring, educating and building confidence in young women from Loudoun County and Fairfax County Public Schools. All participating students were selected by school counselors and career specialists based on need and readiness.

The winter summit allowed students to hear from a panel of influential women in the sports industry coming from a variety of career paths and backgrounds. The students will then go more in-depth on topics in specialized breakouts around social entrepreneurship and creating a healthier version of themselves. Students will enjoyed lunch in the team dining facility before dividing into two breakout sessions to continue the summit.