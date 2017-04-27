Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/27

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, April 27, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler asks how big of a need the Redskins actually have at running back this season.
-- Tandler also sets the odds on the Redskins' first-round draft pick one more time.
-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about the numerous options the Redskins have with the 17th overall pick.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Jonathan Allen falling to the Redskins would be a dream pick, but it's unlikely to happen.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that while the group decides the player to draft, President Bruce Allen ultimately makes the final call on trades.
-- The Washington Times' Deron Snyder writes that instant NFL Draft grades are fun, but mostly meaningless.
-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke looks to determine who will be the Redskins' next top choice in this year's draft.
-- The Post's Rick Snyder and Gabe Hiatt write that the team's uncertainty at quarterback creates more needs in this year's draft.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:
A Look Around The League: