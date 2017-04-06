News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/6

Apr 06, 2017 at 02:40 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler wonders if the Redskins should switch their offense to a run-first mentality.

-- Tandler also breaks down the game of edge rusher T.J. Watt and if he might be a fit for the Redskins. 

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about the three things the Redskins still need to accomplish this offseason. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay's belief that the Redskins should go after a running back and add help on defense in the draft.

-- Keim also writes that the Redskins are going to rely on Su'a Cravens and D.J. Swearinger to solve the team's safety issues.

--The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes about Gruden's opinion on the team's safeties, which will be plenty different from last season.

-- The Washington Post's Mark Bullock writes about why Zach Brown could be a great fit for the Redskins.

--The Post's Scott Allen writes about DeAngelo Hall's comments supporting team president Bruce Allen.

-- Washington Redskins 2017 Mock Madness

-- Five Things To Know About Zach Brown

-- The Ashburn Beach Workout Is Apparently Very Exhausting

-- As Projected Top Pick In Draft, Myles Garrett Sets The Bar High

