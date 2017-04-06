Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, April 6, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler wonders if the Redskins should switch their offense to a run-first mentality.
-- Tandler also breaks down the game of edge rusher T.J. Watt and if he might be a fit for the Redskins.
-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about the three things the Redskins still need to accomplish this offseason.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay's belief that the Redskins should go after a running back and add help on defense in the draft.
-- Keim also writes that the Redskins are going to rely on Su'a Cravens and D.J. Swearinger to solve the team's safety issues.
--The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes about Gruden's opinion on the team's safeties, which will be plenty different from last season.
-- The Washington Post's Mark Bullock writes about why Zach Brown could be a great fit for the Redskins.
--The Post's Scott Allen writes about DeAngelo Hall's comments supporting team president Bruce Allen.
