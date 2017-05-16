News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

May 16, 2017 at 02:57 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes about quarterback Trent Williams cracking the NFL's Top 100 list on Monday.

-- Tandler also writes about the team's ample options for wide receiver replacements.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about whether Redskins fans should be concerned the team hasn't hired a general manager yet. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Redskins could have eight new starters this season, including the team's first two draft picks.

-- Keim writes more about Samaje Perine, whose college coach calls him the total package.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that the Redkins come in as 4-1 odds to win the NFC East. 

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that head coach Jay Gruden is focused solely on coaching Cousins this season, and isn't concerning himself with contract details.

-- The Post's Mike Jones writes about the team's training camp dates in Richmond, Va., this year.

-- Jordan Reed Checks In At No. 65 On NFL Top 100 List

-- Kirk Cousins Moves Up 15 Spots On NFL Top 100 List

-- Redskins Sign Cornerback T. Homer, Tight End M. Garner

-- Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 12th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

