Washington Redskins Sign Nine Members Of 2017 Draft Class

Anderson, meanwhile, was selected in the second round after appearing in 57 career games at Alabama from 2013-16, recording 128 tackles (64 solo), 40.0 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and one interception, which he returned 26 yards for a touchdown. With a pair of fourth round picks, the Redskins selected Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine and Michigan State safety Montae Nicholson.

Perine joins the Redskins following the most prolific career of any running back in Oklahoma's history, rushing for a school-record 4,112 yards in just three seasons.

"You say, 'Oh, he's a big back, he's a between-the-tackles back.' He's averaging six yards per carry, so he's a little bit more than that," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. "I don't think he gets enough credit for once he gets outside that ability to run over people, stiff-arm people [and] still make people miss. Not to mention, the character on this kid is A-plus. We know we're going to get the most out of him. He benched 30 times on 225 [pounds], so we know how strong he is. Just a total package is really what we liked."

Nicholson completed his career at Michigan State appearing in 31 games and collecting 200 tackles along with four interceptions, four passes defensed, three fumbles forced and a fumble recovery.

Washington added to an already deep tight end corps in the fifth round with the selection of Jeremy Sprinkle out of Arkansas.