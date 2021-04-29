Washington's 10 Most Tubular Draft Picks Of The 1980s

WR Art Monk: 1st round (18th overall) in 1980

When it comes to Washington wide receivers, the undisputed most productive is former first-round pick Art Monk. He was sure-handed from the start of his rookie season, catching 58 passes for 797 yards and three touchdowns, but the best stretch of his career came from 1984-86, when he had three straight 1,000-yard seasons and 13 scores.

Not only did he contribute to all three of Washington's Super Bowls, but he is the franchise's all-time leader in yards (12,721) and receptions (888). Even after he reached his mid-30s, Monk was still a productive player with 1,042 yards and five touchdowns in his final two seasons. Monk was elected to the Hall of Fame alongside Green in 2008.

DE Charles Mann: 3rd round (84th overall) in 1983

Having Manley on defense harassing quarterbacks was one thing, but pairing him with Charles Mann, another prolific pass-rusher in Washington's history, simply made things unfair for offenses at times. It could have been difficult to find ways for both Manley and Mann to thrive on the same unit, but Gibbs and Washington's coaches found a way for them to complement each other. The duo combined for 58 sacks in 1985 and 1986. Adding to that was Mann's uncanny ability to create turnovers. He left Washington with 17 forced fumbles, the most in franchise history. After Manley signed with the Phoenix Cardinals in 1990, Mann played in Washington for four more seasons and recorded 22.5 sacks during that time, which at the time pushed him to second behind Manley in all-time official sacks.