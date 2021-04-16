News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Waives CB DeMarkus Acy

Apr 16, 2021 at 03:57 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Washington Football Team waived the following player:

  • CB DeMarkus Acy

