Washington Waives CB DeMarkus Acy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster move:
The Washington Football Team waived the following player:
- CB DeMarkus Acy
The Washington Commanders announce programming for the team's annual Salute to Service-themed game, presented by Verizon, the Official 5G Network of the Washington Commanders.
The Washington Commanders and Washington Salute, the official military appreciation club of the team, announce programming for the team's annual Salute to Service Month.
The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's Week Eight matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Shen will oversee all analytics and software development for the football operation.
In his new role, Sidney will have overall responsibility for leading ticketing, suites, and services teams, and implementing strategies to both optimize revenue and build strong fan sentiment. He will report to Team President Jason Wright, as a member of the team's Senior Leadership Team.
The Washington Commanders are kicking off a multi-year partnership with Children's National Hospital to support the health and wellness of kids in the National Capital Region. As part of the partnership, Children's National will be a Proud Pediatric Partner of the Washington Commanders.
Today, the Washington Commanders named VHC Health, a community-based health system providing medical services to the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, the team's official women's health partner.
This season, the Commanders are expanding their October slate to include all forms ofcancers represented on the NFL's Crucial Catch Flag, while continuing the team's annualBreast Cancer Awareness programming launched over two decades ago.
Additionally, Metro and the Commanders are excited to announce a five-year joint promotional agreement that will invest in promoting Metro as the optimal travel option to and from games.
The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's 12th annual Alumni Homecoming Weekend. The weekend will kick off on Friday morning September 22 with a golf tournament and culminate with the team's Alumni Homecoming-themed game on Sunday, September 24 versus the Buffalo Bills.
Today, the Washington Commanders announced a new multi-year partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union (NWFCU), a full-service, member-owned financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia.