Watching, Waiting Frustrates Landry





LaRon Landry is the type of person who likes to finish what he starts.

That's why it's important for him to come back from his Achilles injury this season.

"I want to be with my team and battle with those guys," Landry said. "We're a family."

Landry has been sidelined since Week 10, but he has been dealing with the injury most of the season.

He was held out of practice most of this week, even though he thinks the injury is improving.

On Friday, Landry was limited in practice and his status for Sunday's game vs. Tampa Bay was questionable.

"He will have to show me he can go full speed to have a chance to play," head coach Mike Shanahan said.

Said Landry: "I'm taking it a day at a time. I'm looking forward to playing Sunday [vs. Tampa Bay], but we'll see."

If he's not able to play, then the team will re-evaluate whether it's best to put him on injured reserve, ending his season.

Landry was enjoying his best NFL season even as his sore Achilles worsened.

As a strong safety, he was playing closer to the line of scrimmage and was more involved in plays than he was a year ago at free safety.

He remains third on the defense with 101 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.

The interception came in Week 5 and it helped set up the Redskins' game-winning field goal in a 16-13 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Since the injury, Landry said it has been tough to watch games from the sidelines.

"I go through my pre-snap reads [watching from the sidelines] and knowing what I'm capable of doing and not being able to help my team out, it's frustrating," he said.

Despite his inactivity, Landry still leads all NFC safeties in Pro Bowl fan voting.

That's not something he's focused on, though.