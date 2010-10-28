|## #40 Wayne Millner End
|1936-41, 45
|Pro Football Hall of Fame 1968
|Two-time All-American at Notre Dame… Drafted in the eighth round (65th overall) by the Boston Redskins in 1936… Led team to its first NFL Championship in 1937… Holds distinction of being first Redskin to have a 100-yard receiving game… Two-way player at tight end and defensive end… Starred on four Redskins divisional title teams… Top Redskins' receiver at retirement with 124 catches… Served as a player-coach in 1945 during his final season.
Grew up in Massachusetts… Career interrupted by Navy service… Passed away in 1976 at the age of 63.
|
Wayne Millner
Oct 28, 2010 at 09:34 AM
