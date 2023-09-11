Game Balls | Three standouts from Washington's win over Arizona

The Washington Commanders punctuated their season opener at FedExField with a 20-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Defensive end Montez Sweat, defensive tackle Daron Payne and running back Brian Robinson Jr. showed up with strong performances to get the home team off to a hot start in 2023.

Montez Sweat

Sweat's initials may as well also stand for "Momentum Shifter" after Sunday. Deep into the third quarter, the situation unfolding in Landover, Maryland, was looking rather bleak for the Commanders. The offense was sputtering, and the defense had made errors which had allowed the Cardinals to pull ahead by six.

With three seconds left before the fourth quarter, Sweat decided he had seen enough. The defensive end came up with a huge strip-sack on Josh Dobbs, which Daron Payne recovered. From then on, the Commanders put their foot on the gas, taking the lead on the very next offensive drive and never looking back.

Sweat continued to assert himself as Washington's most significant difference-maker in the fourth quarter. With under five left to play and the Commanders holding on to a narrow one-point lead, Sweat forced yet another fumble out of Josh Dobbs that Abdullah Anderson was able to recover. On the next drive, the Commanders were able to push their lead to four.