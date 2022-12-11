Week 14 power rankings | Commanders still in the hunt

After starting the season with a 1-4 record, the Washington Commanders have won six of the last eight games and have playoff aspirations in December. Here is how the national pundits are viewing the team in their most recent power rankings.
ESPN
Rank: 13
Previous week: 12
John Keim: "The Commanders lead the NFL by averaging 32:59 time of possession each week. They've been good in this area all season, but it's been pronounced in the past eight weeks when they've gone 6-1-1, in part by keeping the ball for an average of 33:48. Their renewed commitment to the run game has helped a lot -- they averaged 89 yards and 3.87 yards per carry in the first five games; it's 146.6 and 4.10 in the past eight."
Sporting News
Rank: 11
Previous week: 12
Vinnie Iyer: "The Commanders also should be happy with the tie against the Giants that helped keep them ahead of the Seahawks, knowing they got that result on the road with the rematch in Washington happening again after their bye. Taylor Heinicke, the running game and the defense are giving them just enough."
CBS Sports
Rank: 11
Previous week: 13
Pete Prisco: "The tie against the Giants could help them when it comes to the playoffs. They head into their bye this week losing just once in the last eight games."
NFL.com
Rank: 13
Previous week: 13
Dan Hanzus: "Taylor Heinicke isn't as naturally talented or consistent as you might want your starting quarterback to be, but then he hits a throw like we saw on Sunday with the game hanging in the balance at the Meadowlands, and you're reminded why the quarterback has endeared himself to so many Commanders fans.
ProFootballTalk
Rank: 12
Previous week: 15
Mike Florio: "Seventy minutes against the Giants, a week off, and at least 60 more minutes against the Giants after that."
The Athletic
Rank: 13
Previous week: 15
Bo Wulf: "Now, the Commanders kiss their wounds over the bizarrely timed bye before a rematch with the Giants"
USA Today
Rank: 15
Previous week: 16
Nate Davis: "They've been surprisingly competitive in a stacked NFC East."
The Ringer
Rank: 15
Previous week: 16
Austin Gayle: "Sunday's tie with the Giants was ugly, but the Commanders still control their destiny in the NFC wild-card race. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has brought life to an offense that ranked 28th in points per game before he took over as the starter, and the defense remains one of the league's best. ."
Bleacher Report
Rank: 14
Previous week: 14
Analysis: "The Commanders have just one loss in their last eight games, but Seattle's win Sunday knocked them out of a playoff spot. When they take on the Giants again in two weeks, it will be with little margin for error."
Sports Illustrated
Rank: 17
Previous week: 17
Conor Orr: "In contrast to the Patriots facing a sudden plummet, the Commanders may have to prepare for a vault up the rankings. God bless them, they're turning the NFC playoff picture into absolute chaos, and now have an almost 70% chance of reaching the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. A phenomenal scheduling quirk allows them to get the Giants again coming off a bye (while the latter has to go through Philadelphia), increasing the odds that Washington could legitimately contend for the No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the NFC."