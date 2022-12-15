Practice report | Wes Schweitzer can be a 'good anchor' at center

Schweitzer has played in three games this season with two starts against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Schweitzer was activated prior to the last matchup against the New York Giants, and he was thrown into the action once Larsen was carted off the field with a knee injury.

The game ended up being the best of the season so far, according to Pro Football Focus, with an overall grade of 75.5 that was highlighted by an 81.7 pass-blocking grade.

"He played well last week when he had to go in and play guard for us," Ron Rivera said Wednesday. "He is getting an opportunity to get him back to center, which is I think is a great spot for him."

Although he has only allowed two quarterback hits in three games, Schweitzer is performing well as a run blocker. His PFF grade of 68.4 in the category is the second best of his career, and that mark is also the second best on the team behind Sam Cosmi.

That ability to move defensive tackles should be of use against the Giants, who have one of the better interior duos in Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. Williams has been dealing with a neck injury all week, so his status for Sunday is in question, but Lawrence had put together a dominant season with 55 tackles and six sacks.

And considering how adamant the Commanders have been at sticking to the run game and finding holes in the middle of the defense, Washington will need all the physicality it can get.

"Smart football player, good football player," Rivera said. "So, he came back at a good time for us."